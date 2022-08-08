A man was stabbed in the back in the Yankee Stadium subway system Sunday afternoon, and police are searching for a suspect caught on video fleeing the station.
New York City police officers responded to a call about a stabbing inside the 161 St.-Yankee Stadium subway station around 1:30 p.m.
Authorities determined that a 33-year-old man was walking on an escalator when an unknown person stabbed him in the back with an unknown object.
Police said the victim suffered a puncture wound and was taken by EMS to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
The male suspect fled the subway station on foot. Surveillance video released by police shows a shirtless man running from the station.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-8477.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.