New York City police are searching for a man who ‘forced’ a 77-year-old woman to the ground

The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who stole merchandise from a Manhattan Barnes & Noble bookstore and pushed a 77-year-old woman to the ground.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 10 when an unknown person entered the bookstore at 33 East 17th Street and attempted to leave without paying for the merchandise, according to police.

When confronted by loss prevention personnel, the individual ran over and “forced the 77-year-old woman to the ground.”

The 77-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital and suffered head injuries and was knocked unconscious. Her condition is stable.

The man stole two Funko Pop figures valued at $35.

20 and 5’3″ tall, dark complexion, medium build, black hair, facial hair, and seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sneakers, gray sweatpants and a black bag.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).