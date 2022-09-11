New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The New York City Police Department is searching for a man they say raped a 21-year-old woman at the 42 St & 8th Ave subway station.

Police say the 21-year-old woman was approached by a man at a subway station and then allegedly taken to “multiple subway stations” in the early hours of September 1. NBC New York reported that the alleged victim was visiting the Big Apple from St. Louis, Missouri.

According to police, the man took the woman to the end of the subway platform and raped her.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.