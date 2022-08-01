New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday declared a state of emergency over a monkeypox outbreak that has now infected more than 1,200 people in the city, representing a quarter of all cases nationwide.

Adams His order said It will boost the city’s efforts to “educate, vaccinate, test and treat as many New Yorkers as possible and ensure a whole-of-government response to this outbreak.”

Adams’ emergency status would allow him to suspend local laws and enact new health regulations.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has already declared a state disaster emergency over monkeypox, and the state health department has called monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”

New York, San Francisco: Public Health Threat of Monkey Pox

New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said nearly 150,000 city residents could be at risk of infection.

Later on Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a public health emergency declaration in response to the monkeypox virus.

“We have seen this virus disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community in its initial spread,” Pritzker said in a statement. “In Illinois, we will ensure our LGBTQ+ community has the resources they need to stay safe and ensure members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care.”

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23, and the mayor of San Francisco declared an emergency on Thursday due to the rising number of cases.

The once-rare disease has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades but was not known to have spread beyond the continent or spread widely among people until May, when dozens of epidemics were detected in Europe, North America and elsewhere. .

To date, more than 22,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in nearly 80 countries since May, with about 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and Congo. On Friday, monkeypox-related deaths were reported in Brazil and Spain, the first reported outside Africa. Spain reported its second death from monkeypox on Saturday.

The virus is spread through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing. In Europe and North America, it is primarily spread among men who have sex with men, although health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

The type of monkeypox virus identified in these outbreaks is rarely fatal, and people usually recover within weeks. But sores and sores caused by the virus are painful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.