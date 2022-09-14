New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City sidewalks are showing a little shop of horrors.

The humanitarian crisis of homelessness shines today just steps away from the tourist-filled heart of Manhattan.

A man slept on the sidewalk in the rain after littering West 43rd Street with trash, food and dirt last Sunday morning, two blocks from where New York City throws its New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square.

Next to the man sat a toaster oven, which he apparently attached to a light pole on the sidewalk and used to heat his food. At the bottom of a New York City utility pole is an accessible box, which contains common household electrical sockets.

NYC shoplifting suspect attacks 69-year-old bodega worker, caught on video

The man fell asleep in front of the Westside Theater, home since 2019 of the off-Broadway hit and tourist attraction “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“It just keeps getting worse,” New York City singer, actor and homeless advocate Sal “Sinatra” Solomon told Fox News Digital this week.

“This is the greatest city in the world and this is unacceptable,” Solomon said.

The theater of the absurd grows even as Dem leaders in the city squander billions of taxpayer dollars on failed programs and shelters run by private contractors.

Solomon says he lived on the streets for years and even spent time in state prison.

The city’s shelters, he says, are “worse than prison”—one reason why so many people prefer the rough life on the streets, he suggests.

“NYC homeless shelters are worse than prisons.” – Sal Solomon

“Prison workers have supervisors and are trained to respect the privacy of men in prison,” he said. “Shelters are run by a few loudmouths in the neighborhood who know the mayor and hire their cronies with city money.”

“The situation at the shelter is deplorable,” agreed state Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Democrat who represents midtown Manhattan.

On 9/11 anniversary, faith leaders across the country offer prayers, comfort and hope for our nation

“They are vulnerable and inadequate,” he added.

“When you decide to lay down and sleep on the sidewalk, it means you’ve given up. It means you’re not getting the help you need,” Solomon said.

Food containers lay in the street in the gutter next to a man with a toaster oven, along with a shopping cart full of empty cans and bottles.

Westside Theater General Manager Terry Byrne told Fox News Digital in an interview that homelessness in the neighborhood “is an ongoing problem and we are extremely concerned about the welfare of these individuals.”

NYC spends about $43,750 per homeless person per year – 50% more than it spends on each school child.

New York City’s homeless population has grown by 80,000 people in recent years, according to The Bowery Mission, a 150-year-old agency that serves the hungry and homeless, citing federal data.

“Homelessness in New York City has reached its highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s,” reports the Coalition for the Homeless.

The New York City Department of Social Services and Homeless Services website says 55,338 people, including more than 18,000 children, were sleeping in city shelters on September 11, 2022, the same day the man with a toaster program slept outside the Westside Theater.

Portlanders are taking precautions to avoid attacks in response to rising crime

State Sen. Hoylman used the same Great Depression comparison in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“A lot of people make money off of this sad situation but don’t provide the services the city needs,” he said.

“City leaders created this problem. It’s a man-made problem.” – GOP activist Jackie Toboroff

Crisis comes despite billions spent on failed programs.

New York City’s Department of Social Services and Homeless Services has an annual budget of $2.1 billion, while former Comptroller Scott Stringer reported last year that the Big Apple would spend a total of $3.5 billion on homelessness in 2020.

That adds up to an annual cost of $43,750 per homeless person—about 50% more than the city spends per child on education.

One Vanderbilt, New York City’s newest luxury skyscraper that towers 1,401 feet over midtown Manhattan — 151 feet taller than the Empire State Building — cost private developers about $3.1 billion to build, according to industry sources.

This total is less than the city’s annual spending on homelessness.

Yet heartbreaking images of the homeless living in deplorable conditions on the streets continue to shock visitors returning to New York City this year — especially in high-visibility spots in and around Times Square.

In recent weeks, “The Crossroads of the World” has welcomed more than 350,000 pedestrians each day, according to the Times Square Alliance. That matches and exceeds 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers.

A man slept in socks and sweatpants outside a vacant storefront on the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 45th Street on Monday.

The man’s face was covered by a cardboard sign from New York City Local 1199 of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) that read “Prime Pay!” for workers.

A man sat barefoot outside the entrance to the 42nd Street/Port Authority subway station on the corner of Eighth and 44th Streets.

“Everyone needs to grow up and solve problems.”

His right hand rested on the dirty sidewalk, while his left hand was wrapped inside a jersey.

Garbage piled up on the corner of West 43rd Street, one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in Manhattan.

“City leaders created this problem. It’s a man-made problem,” Jackie Toboroff, a Republican activist, former City Council candidate and lifelong Manhattan resident, told Fox News Digital.

She cited a long list of reasons for the city’s homeless explosion.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“He emptied the prisons, he closed Broadway and businesses for two years, he ruined children’s education, he made drug use aspirational, he forced people to lose their jobs because of his mandate, he flooded the city with illegal immigrants — and now we have the Biden economy. Price,” Toboroff said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to NYC’s Department of Social Services and Homeless Services for comment.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“What the city needs right now is some tough love, not crying and whining,” Solomon said.

“Everyone needs to grow up and solve problems.”