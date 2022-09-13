New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Cathy Hochul.

Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed US Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor on Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and poor quality of life, the New York Post reported.

“Look at the current state of New York City and New York State: There is chaos in our streets, in our courts, in our jails,” Holden said, according to the newspaper. “We’re headed in the wrong direction. The handwriting is on the wall. Lee Zeldin is the best choice for voters.”

NYC shoplifting suspect caught on video beating 69-year-old worker in the stomach in attack

Holden and Zeldin are at City Hall in Lower Manhattan a n Joined by former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind and former Bronx Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr., the Post reported.

Hochul, a Democrat, took office last year after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo is down. Holden criticized her for defending the COVID-19 emergency orders for months.

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Click here to get the Fox News app

On Monday, the orders will expire amid criticism from GOP rivals over her handling of the pandemic. Fox News reached out to the governor.