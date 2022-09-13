closer
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Cathy Hochul.

Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed US Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor on Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and poor quality of life, the New York Post reported.

Republican Representative Lee Zeldin (left) and Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul (right) are running for governor of New York.

“Look at the current state of New York City and New York State: There is chaos in our streets, in our courts, in our jails,” Holden said, according to the newspaper. “We’re headed in the wrong direction. The handwriting is on the wall. Lee Zeldin is the best choice for voters.”

New York Gov. Cathy Hochul said Monday that a pair of COVID emergency orders will expire at midnight after renewing them for several months. Hochul's Republican challenger was endorsed by a Democratic New York City councilman.

Holden and Zeldin are at City Hall in Lower Manhattanan Joined by former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind and former Bronx Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr., the Post reported.

Hochul, a Democrat, took office last year after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo is down. Holden criticized her for defending the COVID-19 emergency orders for months.

    Central Islip, NY: Congressman Lee Zeldin joins elected officials as they demand the repeal of the cashless bail law on November 10, 2021 in Central Islip, New York. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Lorca/Newsday RM via Getty Images) (Alejandra Villa Lorca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

    New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat, endorsed Republican US Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor on Monday. (Councilman Robert Holden / Facebook)

On Monday, the orders will expire amid criticism from GOP rivals over her handling of the pandemic. Fox News reached out to the governor.

