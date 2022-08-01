New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A broad daylight boxcutter attack caught on camera in the heart of New York City’s tourist hub.

The New York Police Department released video Sunday showing an unidentified black man — wearing a black zip-up jacket and gray or white sweatpants — chasing a woman around 10 a.m. in the area of ​​7th Avenue and West 42nd Street. Times Square tourist attraction.

Taking a wide swipe, the suspected attacker rammed a woman into what appeared to be a grocery cart with a boxcutter in what police said was an “unprovoked attack.”

NYC woman who filed $10M lawsuit against Mafia family over child’s gruesome slaying dies in Brooklyn car crash

A brief glimpse of surveillance footage released by the police department shows the victim speeding away, dragging her cart behind her.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information on the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

Click here to get the Fox News app

NYPD data showed a 17.3% increase in fatalities citywide in June compared to the same month last year. Citywide crime figures for the month of July were not released until Monday.