NYPD searches for suspect in Manhattan Boxcutter attack in broad daylight

The NYPD is asking for help identifying a male suspect who attacked a woman with a box cutter in broad daylight in a Manhattan tourist hub.

A broad daylight boxcutter attack caught on camera in the heart of New York City’s tourist hub.

The New York Police Department released video Sunday showing an unidentified black man — wearing a black zip-up jacket and gray or white sweatpants — chasing a woman around 10 a.m. in the area of ​​7th Avenue and West 42nd Street. Times Square tourist attraction.

Taking a wide swipe, the suspected attacker rammed a woman into what appeared to be a grocery cart with a boxcutter in what police said was an “unprovoked attack.”

The NYPD is seeking information on a wanted assault suspect after an "unprovoked" boxcutter attack near Times Square.

A brief glimpse of surveillance footage released by the police department shows the victim speeding away, dragging her cart behind her.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information on the suspect.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing the Boxcutter attack near Times Square.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

NYPD data showed a 17.3% increase in fatalities citywide in June compared to the same month last year. Citywide crime figures for the month of July were not released until Monday.

