Health officials are on alert after reports of a new virus in the People’s Republic of China.

According to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, at least 35 people have been infected with Langya henipavirus (Levi) in Shandong and Henan provinces in northeastern China.

The health agency cited a recent study from the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) titled “Zoonotic henipavirus in febrile patients in China.”

Researchers who have monitored infections have found that symptoms of Levi appear to share similarities with the flu, including fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, loss of appetite and nausea.

Twenty-six of the 35 patients were said to be infected with LayV only, meaning no other pathogens.

“These 26 patients had fever (100% of patients), fatigue (54%), cough (50%), anorexia (50%), myalgia (46%), nausea (38%), headache (35%), and vomiting. (35%), along with abnormalities of thrombocytopenia (35%), leukopenia (54%), and impaired liver (35%) and kidney (8%) function,” the researchers wrote.

According to the summary of the study, the infected LayV patients had a “recent history of animal exposure in eastern China.”

Medical experts identified the new virus through throat swab samples, which were subjected to “metagenomic analysis and subsequent virus isolation”.

The genome of LayV is reported to consist of 18,402 nucleotides and has a similar genetic organization to other henipaviruses in the family Paramyxoviridae – also known as the family of single-stranded RNA viruses.

According to the NEJM study, henipaviruses can infect humans and cause life-threatening diseases. These viruses are commonly found in bats, mice and shrews.

So far, there has been no human-to-human transmission of LayV and patients have not been in close contact.

“Infection may be sporadic in the human population,” the researchers wrote. “Contact tracing of 9 patients with 15 close-contact family members revealed no close-contact LayV transmission, but our sample size was too small to determine the status of human-to-human transmission for LayV.”

Further assessments need to be conducted to determine whether LayV cross-reacts with Mojiong virus, another henipavirus that causes fatal pneumonia, the study said.

The detection of LayV comes at a time when much of the world is struggling with the control of covid-19 infections as well as monkeypox.