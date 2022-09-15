New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Philadelphia authorities have released a video showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a teenager who was walking her dog with another man over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows a hooded suspect chasing around, looking through and around parked vehicles to see 17-year-old Taryn Johnson, who was shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.

The Philadelphia Police Department has not yet made an arrest and is requesting the public’s assistance with any information that could lead to an arrest.

On Sunday, Philadelphia police officers responded to the 5300 block of Harrock Street after reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a critically injured victim and transported her to Temple University Hospital. She was declared brought dead at 9.16 pm, police said.

New surveillance video leading up to the fatal shooting provides additional details surrounding the attack, including at least two people involved in the attack as well as a general description of the suspect and the identity of the getaway vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect watched the victims for several minutes before the attack, and a video montage appears to corroborate that information.

In the video, officers said the suspect and at least one other person can be seen in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger parked down the street next to the victims.

Once the victim and the others pass the Challenger, the suspect, dressed in black, gets out and runs down the street toward them. The suspect is seen watching the victim from the back of the utility van for several moments before re-entering the Challenger. The sportscar then approaches the victims, the suspect gets out and fires the gun at least three times.

Witnesses at the scene Sunday night claimed the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 29 reported.

On Monday, Captain Jason Smith of the Philadelphia Police Department said at a news conference that the victim was “specifically targeted.”

The Homicide Detective Division continues to investigate the incident and the City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Authorities warn not to approach the suspect but to call 911 immediately.

Tips can be submitted by telephone to 215.686.TIPS (8477) or texted to 215.686.TIPS (8477).