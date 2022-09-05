New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss is likely to adopt a more forceful approach to British foreign policy – including the US – at a time of major geopolitical upheaval, experts told Fox News Digital.

Truss, a veteran Conservative Party official who is currently foreign secretary, is expected to take a hawkish stance on both Russia and China. She is also expected to emphasize the special relationship between the UK and the United States, as her predecessor Boris Johnson did.

Amid tension across the Atlantic over trade and Brexit issues, Truss may be ready to push back hard against the US and President Biden on some issues.

“I don’t think she will be afraid to fight Joe Biden on key areas of British national interest. She will stand by the US president where necessary,” Niall Gardiner, a former adviser to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, told Fox News Digital. Gardiner now works for the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss: What you need to know

“Liz Truss is a determined, fearsome person,” John Kampfner, executive director of the UK at World Initiative for British think tank Chatham House, told Fox News Digital. “She was a great ideologue who admired Margaret Thatcher in terms of her domestic policy and her foreign policy.”

Perhaps the most high-profile divide between Truss and Biden is over Brexit and the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol negotiated with the European Union as part of Brexit. The deal effectively leaves Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, as an independent country in the European Union’s single market alongside its neighbor the Republic of Ireland.

UK leaders want to renegotiate the deal because it would undermine Northern Ireland’s position within the UK, but European Union leaders – and some in Washington – oppose such a move, arguing it risks undermining more than two decades of peace between Ireland and Ireland. and Northern Ireland.

Kampfner said Truss has made it clear where he stands on the Northern Ireland protocol — and fundamentally disagrees with Biden.

“She opposes the Biden administration in her approach to Northern Ireland and Europe,” Kampfner said of Truss.

“The White House has been very supportive on Northern Ireland, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has made several threats to Great Britain to sink the US-UK trade deal because of the Northern Ireland issue.” Gardiner said. “I hope Liz Truss will deal more firmly with Joe Biden than Boris Johnson.”

Liz Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in the UK Prime Ministerial election

Another area of ​​potential disagreement between Truss and Biden could be the US administration’s efforts to renegotiate the nuclear deal with Iran.

Biden was vice president when the US agreed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with several other countries, including the UK, aimed at easing sanctions on the rogue state and curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Former President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal, reinstating sanctions after taking office. And Biden’s administration has made the New Deal a priority since taking office.

Truss has yet to take a firm stance on renewed talks. But some in Truss’s Conservative Party are sour on the idea of ​​talks, Gardiner said, adding that “you’re likely to see a break from where the US is right now.”

Kampfner, meanwhile, predicted that Truss may seek flexibility on the Iran issue to avoid conflict with the US on more fronts than he needs to.

British pub owners see murky future as energy prices skyrocket: ‘Soul destruction’

China may also be an area of ​​disconnect between the Truss and Biden administrations, even as both countries move toward more hawkish attitudes toward the Asian nation, Kampfner said.

“She’s very tough on China,” Kampfner said. “Britain calls China a ‘systemic competitor’. And she wants to call it a ‘serious threat’, which is a step too far. Is that going too far for the Biden administration?”

“Under Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May the UK has tried to build strong economic ties with China,” Gardiner said. “In the case of Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei, for example, it poses a threat to national security. So Liz Truss is in favor of a tougher policy towards China.”

Truss’ hawkishness extends to Russia and beyond, according to Kampfner, whose new prime minister aims to shake up the way international corporations do business in the 21st century. We have to see whether it will be successful or not.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“She’s portraying herself as a disruptor in a disruptive world. … She looks at these multinational corporations, and she thinks they’re stuck or declining or bust,” Kampfner said. “She’s marketing herself like Uber did for transportation, which is what she wants to do for public diplomacy.”

He said: “It’s interesting. When you need to invest long-term in partnerships and relationships and whether you can do that when you’re a medium-sized country… I think she’ll end up with restraint… She’s really quite an ultra-radical stance. .”