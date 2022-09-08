New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In a brilliant new episode of “Tucker Carlson Originals,” Tucker and his Fox Nation documentary team dive deep into the psychology and science of transgender people, highlighting the potential consequences of gender reassignment surgery in sit-down conversations with “detransitioners” who speak out against radical transgender activists.

From hormone blockers to irreversible surgeries and sociopolitical pressures, Two-part “Transgressive: The Cult of Confusion” special It follows the stories of several ex-transgender men and women trying to educate young people, while presenting expert analysis from doctors and scientists.

“There’s a lot of messaging that says, ‘If you feel bad about your body, that means you’re trans,'” Helena Kershner told Fox Nation staff.

Kershner, a biological woman who briefly lived as a trans man, recalled receiving Tumblr messages while struggling with an eating disorder, showing social media that, in part, she was diagnosed as a trans man living in a female body.

For a long time, Kerschner said she felt helpless and regretted her decision to listen to online voices and make the transition.

“I was just going through a period where I was like, ‘I don’t like how I’m treated as a cis person; I don’t want to be cis because cis means you’re cool and you’re privileged and you’re an oppressor and you’re bad, and I don’t want to be that,'” Kershner said. “So, I was really encouraged to figure out a way to try to make my voice heard in these communities. Obviously I can’t change my race, I can’t really change my sexuality, so that’s the only thing left. Playing with gender matters.”

Cathy Grace Duncan, a biological woman who lived as a trans man for several years, She also shared her experiences in the specialShe explains that when she saw her father abuse her mother as a child, it had a profound effect on how she viewed gender.

“The messages I was given that women are weak, women are hated, and women are vulnerable,” she says, instead fueled her decision to become a man.

Duncan admits to being sexually abused by family members at a young age, attributing the traumatic experience to “playing into everything.”

Walt Heyer, a biological person who lived as a trans woman, told the Fox Nation crew in a special He now uses his experience to help others. He is the author of the book “Trans Life Survivors” and runs the website Sex Change Regret. Heyer revealed that his research showed that over 60% of the group he worked with had been sexually abused as children.

As host Tucker Carlson noted, researcher Lisa Litman’s data points in a similar direction, with nearly two-thirds of trans youth and young adults suffering from at least one mental health disorder prior to the onset of gender dysphoria.

“Almost half of these young adults experienced a traumatic or stressful event prior to the onset of gender dysphoria,” Carlson said.

In investigating the movement, Carlson and staff attempted the analysis From medical professionals.

Dr. According to J. Michael Bailey, Who was interviewed for the special, at least three types of gender dysphoria have been described in the scientific community; Early childhood gender dysphoria, autogynephilia and accelerated early gender dysphoria.

Child-onset gender dysphoria is when children express a desire to grow up and become the other gender at a young age. According to Dr. Bailey, these children are more likely to eventually reverse or grow out of such a belief.

A second form of gender dysphoria, autogynephilia, concerns only biological males. These people have a strong desire to dress like women, and the desire is usually sexually motivated. Those experiencing this type of gender dysphoria usually begin by wearing women’s clothing, but they fantasize about having female body parts. According to Dr. Bailey, this acts as a strong motivator for surgery.

Rapid-onset gender dysphoria, in contrast, usually only concerns biological women, and is determined by the sudden recognition that they may be trans without any prior signs.

Abigail Schrier, author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” told the documentary crew that historically, gender dysphoria affected .01%, or about one in ten thousand men. The numbers are much lower for women, affecting one in thirty thousand people.

Today, those numbers have skyrocketed, with 1 in 20 college-aged women now identifying as trans.

“In the UK where they have centralized medical care and they can look at the numbers more easily, there have been reports of a 4000% spike in referrals of young biological women to the National Gender Service for hormones, followed by surgical intervention.” Shrier revealed.

Duncan herself has observed this rapid growth and believes that she and others act as a guiding light for young Americans, who often believe they have been transsexualized by academics and other social influences.

“I’m two generations away from this new culture now, and if there weren’t people who went before them and fought for them, I’m not sure what would have happened,” she said.

