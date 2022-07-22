New South Korean President Calls For Criminal Investigation Of Former Government

SEOUL – video recording as well as a photo captured their last moments in South Korea: two North Korean fishermen were taken against their will to the border. One of them resisted deportation to North Korea so much that the South Korean authorities had to drag him away. The other seemed resigned to his fate.
footage as well as 10 photos men recently released by the South Korean government were detained in 2019. At the time, the South Korean government labeled the men as “murderers” who had killed 16 other North Korean fishermen. The men, while admitting to the killings, said they wanted to defect.
The case caused outrage then because South Korea for the first time rejected North Korea’s request for desertion and forcibly forced someone back across the border. With the release of new material, the conservative government of President Yoon Suk-yeol raised the issue again, accusing his predecessor’s government of violating human rights.
“The crux of the matter is that the fishermen who fled North Korea were returned there to die, as the North wanted, when they should have been taken to South Korea and dealt with according to our own law,” Choi Yong said. -. bum, Mr. Yun’s chief spokesman. Mr. Yun’s office called the case a potential “crime against humanity.”
The allegations against the government of Moon Jae-in, Mr. Yoon’s predecessor, are part of a recurring pattern in South Korea, where previous leaders were often trapped in investigations after leaving office. Of the four former presidents who have ruled the country over the past two decades, one – Roh Moo-hyun – committed suicide while investigating possible corruption. Two – Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye – ended up in prison for corruption.
A group of conservative lawyers is now asking prosecutors to investigate Mr. Moon’s murder and abuse of power in the case of two North Koreans. If prosecutors take action on the request, Mr. Moon will be the latest ex-president to face criminal charges in South Korea.
“This is the beginning of ‘politics by other means,'” said Ahn Byung Jin, a political scientist at Kyung Hee University in Seoul.
Mr. Moon’s opposition Democratic Party, in turn, accused Mr. Yoon, who served as Attorney General under Mr. Moon, of reopening the case to divert attention from the president’s declining approval ratings and question Mr. Moon’s legacy. . Many of Mr. Moon’s former top aides involved in the case of the two North Koreans are already under investigation by prosecutors.
“Yong’s views on politics are preserved from his time as a prosecutor,” Mr. Ahn said. “He sees politicians as potential criminals.”
Persecuting his predecessor could be a political gamble for Mr. Yong. When Mr. Moon left office in May, his approval rating was higher than that of Mr. Yun this month.
Mr. Yun, who won the election by a landslide, recently saw his approval ratings drop to around 33 percent amid growing concerns about rising consumer prices and a slew of scandals surrounding his cabinet appointeeshis presidential apparatus and his wife, Kim Keon Hee. This month, the president denied political motives, saying investigations into past governments were commonplace in South Korea.
Since taking office, Mr. Yoon has moved forward by reversing some of Mr. Moon’s key policies.
He ordered his government to start building nuclear power plants, throwing away Mr. Moon’s plan to phase out nuclear power. He is working to reduce property taxes, which Mr. Moon introduced to keep house prices down. His government also moved to mend ties with Japan, which collapsed under the previous administration.
Aggressive attempts to reverse Mr. Moon’s policies could escalate domestic tensions at a time when South Korea desperately needs bipartisan support to manage a cooling economy and help Washington contain North Korean threats. “A less divided South Korea could also be a more effective ally for the United States,” said Leif-Erik Isley, professor of international relations at Ewha Women’s University in Seoul. “But the paths to inner unity are narrowing.”
Along with the two North Korean men, Mr. Yoon also draws attention to a 2020 case in which a South Korean fishery official disappeared from his ship and was later found in North Korean waters. South Korea accused the North of killing the official and burning his body at sea. At the time, official Lee Dae-jung was said to have tried to escape.
Under Mr. Yun, the South Korean Coast Guard changed its opinion last month, saying it found no evidence that the official tried to defect. Mr. Yun’s ruling camp said the Moon government presented the official as a defector to soften protests over his assassination and salvage Mr. Moon’s flagging efforts to negotiate with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
In a 2019 episode, South Korean officials said two North Koreans were on the run after “killing” the captain and 15 other fishermen during an offshore mutiny when their boat was hijacked by South Korean Navy paratroopers. Mr. Moon’s government did not consider them defectors or refugees, but “heinous criminals” who should be returned to North Korea.
d. Yoon’s aides say the two North Korean men should have been recognized as defectors because the South Korean constitution requires all Koreans to be treated as equal citizens. They said the men should have been tried in a South Korean court, or at least given the opportunity to hear and appeal against the government’s decision to deport them to the North, where many experts believe they were executed.
“The desperate resistance of the two men to being forced to return, which is so evident in these photographs, shows that they understood that they were fighting for their lives,” said Phil Robertson, Asia Associate Director at Human Rights Watch. “Moon Jae In and his officials also knew this, but sent them back anyway, which was a disgusting and heartless disregard for human rights.”
The Seoul Unification Ministry initially defended the government’s decision under Mr. Moon. He changed under Mr. Yun, calling the decision “wrong” last week.
Prosecutors raided the office of the National Intelligence Service last week; the agency accused two former directors who served under Mr. Moon of ordering an early halt to a 2019 investigation and destroying intelligence about the murder of a South Korean fisheries official.
Mr. Moon’s office said the former president had no comment.
Mr. Moon’s former top aides, as well as his Democratic Party, which has a parliamentary majority, said intelligence obtained from intercepted communications from the North Korean military in 2020 clearly showed a fisheries official was trying to defect to the north. On another occasion, they called two North Koreans “creepy killers” who would pose a threat to South Koreans.
Even if the two were tried in a South Korean court, prosecutors would have no choice but to let them go because all the evidence in the criminal case is in North Korea, said Yun Kun-young, a senior aide to the president under Mr. Trump. Moon, who is now a legislator. Both men confessed to the crime, he said.
North Korean state-run propaganda website Uriminzokkiri reported last week that Mr. Yoon’s conservative government is attacking the Moon administration to divert attention from its “ignorance and incompetence.”