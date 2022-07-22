New South Korean President Calls For Criminal Investigation Of Former Government

SEOUL – video recording as well as a photo captured their last moments in South Korea: two North Korean fishermen were taken against their will to the border. One of them resisted deportation to North Korea so much that the South Korean authorities had to drag him away. The other seemed resigned to his fate.

footage as well as 10 photos men recently released by the South Korean government were detained in 2019. At the time, the South Korean government labeled the men as “murderers” who had killed 16 other North Korean fishermen. The men, while admitting to the killings, said they wanted to defect.

The case caused outrage then because South Korea for the first time rejected North Korea’s request for desertion and forcibly forced someone back across the border. With the release of new material, the conservative government of President Yoon Suk-yeol raised the issue again, accusing his predecessor’s government of violating human rights.