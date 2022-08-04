New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The new district attorney in San Francisco on Wednesday announced a new policy that scrapped drug crimes under ousted DA Chesa Boudin to crack down on rampant fentanyl dealing in the liberal city’s notorious homeless encampments and steps away from schools. .

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the new policy would prevent dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s Community Justice Court (CJC). The new policy would consider adding charging improvements for dealing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, and Jenkins vowed that her attorneys would seek pre-trial detention for fentanyl dealers in extreme cases.

“The previous administration’s policy had no weight limit, did not follow CJC guidelines, and allowed drug dealers, arrested with 500 grams of fentanyl and who have multiple open fentanyl cases, to be referred to the CJC,” according to a statement released by Jenkins’ office.

Jenkins also announced that she had withdrawn more than 30 open plea offers put forward by the Boudin administration, including one to a defendant who had six open cases — all for dealing fentanyl in the Tenderloin district. The defendant was arrested with more than 100 grams of the deadly drug and was at CJC when Jenkins took over on July 8.

George Soros Says Don’t Blame Liberal Prosecutors For Crime Rise, Pledges Continued Support

The defendant was referred to the CJC five times despite failing to meet CJC mandatory requirements and violating the terms of an order to stay away from the Tenderloin area upon each subsequent arrest, according to the new district attorney.

Despite this, the suspect was offered a single misdemeanor plea to settle all six counts.

“Since 2020, nearly 1,5000 people have died of drug overdoses because dealers have been allowed to operate with discretion,” Jenkins said in a statement. “The lethality of fentanyl is a unique challenge, and we must change course immediately, so we can save lives and hold people accountable for the devastation they are wreaking in our communities like the Tenderloin and South of Market. Defendants are moving forward with lethal doses of fentanyl.” will face serious charges.”

Jenkins noted that San Francisco Superior Court data shows that the Boudin administration did not receive a single conviction for dealing fentanyl in all of 2021.

A liberal himself, Jenkins said the same doesn’t go for Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who now faces his own recall effort. Gascon, when he previously served as a district attorney in San Francisco, said his office oversaw at least 90 drug-trafficking convictions in 2018, Jenkins said.

A review of open drug sales cases, one of the first actions Jenkins ordered in her office, found that as of July 2022, there were about 156 open drug sales — or sale cases — in federal courts. Interestingly, 57% or 88 of those cases involved the sale of fentanyl.

Jenkins said the 26 defendants referred to associate court have two open cases; Nine has three open cases; There are four open cases; And one has five open cases.

Click here to get the Fox News app

There were 37 cases of over 50 grams of fentanyl including 20 over 100 grams. The most serious cases are for defendants who each possessed 243, 249, 291 and 308 grams of fentanyl. All the above cases are currently before the CJC. Of the defendants with more than two open cases for drug dealing, all were offered a misdemeanor.

As part of the new offer, the district attorney’s office will seek a felony charge that includes prison time, as part of the new offer, for Jenkins’ open plea.