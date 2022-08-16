New Round of Colorado River Cuts Announced

In response to drought-ravaged Colorado River water cuts, the federal government on Tuesday announced a new round of cuts in the amount of water two states can take from the river. But for now, the government has not authorized the massive cuts that officials say will be required next year to protect the river’s infrastructure.

Department of the Interior and Bureau of Reclamation officials said levels in Colorado’s two main reservoirs, Lakes Mead and Powell, remained dangerously low after more than two decades of drought in the southwest exacerbated by climate change. Lake Mead, behind the Hoover Dam on the Arizona-Nevada border, is now about 175 feet lower than it was in 2000, when the mega-drought began in the southwest.

This level results in a concerted reduction in the amounts that the two Lower Basin states, Arizona and Nevada, as well as Mexico, can receive from Lake Mead. The other Lower Basin state, California, is currently unaffected, as are the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico. About 40 million people depend on water in Colorado, and it irrigates over 5.5 million acres of land.