New Round of Colorado River Cuts Announced

In response to drought-ravaged Colorado River water cuts, the federal government on Tuesday announced a new round of cuts in the amount of water two states can take from the river. But for now, the government has not authorized the massive cuts that officials say will be required next year to protect the river’s infrastructure.
Department of the Interior and Bureau of Reclamation officials said levels in Colorado’s two main reservoirs, Lakes Mead and Powell, remained dangerously low after more than two decades of drought in the southwest exacerbated by climate change. Lake Mead, behind the Hoover Dam on the Arizona-Nevada border, is now about 175 feet lower than it was in 2000, when the mega-drought began in the southwest.
This level results in a concerted reduction in the amounts that the two Lower Basin states, Arizona and Nevada, as well as Mexico, can receive from Lake Mead. The other Lower Basin state, California, is currently unaffected, as are the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico. About 40 million people depend on water in Colorado, and it irrigates over 5.5 million acres of land.
In June, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Kalimlim Tuton called on the seven states to negotiate and recommended steeper cuts to keep operations safe. Reclamation engineers were particularly concerned that Lake Powell, behind the Glen Canyon Dam, near the Utah-Arizona border, could sink so low that it could no longer generate hydropower, and the dam’s ability to carry water downstream could be threatened.
More about extreme weather
Since then, interstate negotiations have moved slowly, with some of the reproach that has characterized Western Waters negotiations for much of the last century.
On Tuesday, Ms Touton said that while “significant progress” has been made in the talks, “they are not yet complete.”
“States have not collectively identified and taken actions of significant magnitude that would stabilize the system,” she said.
Ms Touton warned in June that if states couldn’t agree, the government would impose cuts on its own. But no unilateral immediate cuts were announced on Tuesday.
But there is no doubt that an additional 4 million acre feet of water will be cut, equal to about one-third of the river’s current annual flow.
The cuts announced on Tuesday are relatively small and are in addition to cuts initiated last year when the government announced the first-ever water shortage at Lake Mead.
With the new cuts, Arizona will have to cut Colorado’s consumption by nearly 600,000 acre feet, or 21 percent of its annual distribution. Nevada’s total cut is currently 25,000 acre feet, or about 8 percent of its appropriations. Mexico cuts a total of 104,000 acre feet, which is 7 percent of its allotted reserves.
In Arizona, cutbacks have largely affected farmers in the central part of the state. And when it comes to the drastic cuts Ms Touton is calling for, agriculture is also expected to be hardest hit. Agriculture uses about three-quarters of Colorado’s reserves.
Jennifer Pitt, director of the Colorado River Program at the National Audubon Society, said there was a lot of pressure on all stakeholders to come up with a plan for drastic cuts. “There is simply no water,” she said. “This is a harsh reality, and no amount of politicking can change it.”
Climate change has exacerbated the drought and made it less likely that a series of rainy years will end it. But increasing water withdrawals as the region’s population and agriculture grew also played a role.