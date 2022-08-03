New ropeless fishing technology that could help save whales is tested off the coast of Newfoundland

A test deployment of ropeless fishing gear last month off the coast of Newfoundland made biologist Michael Moore’s more than four-decade dream come true — and in a sense, the test made those dreams come true.

Moore, director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute’s Center for Marine Mammals, said the late Newfoundland marine biologist John Lien was a big influence on his career. Lien was known for developing methods for releasing whales trapped in fishing lines, and released hundreds of animals during his career.

Moore said Lien first told him about the possibilities of ropeless fishing gear to save whales four decades ago while driving through Newfoundland.

“Forty-three years later, his hope and his prophecy are coming true,” Moore said in a recent interview about Lien. “It’s very special.”

Ropeless fishing technology is still in its infancy, but scientists and fishermen have high hopes that it will result in fewer whales getting caught in fishing lines and helping fishermen.

Efforts to introduce new fishing methods are focusing on the endangered right whale, of which there are only about 336 left in the world.

John Lien rescues a whale from fishing gear in this undated file photo.

In 2020, Moore conducted a study suggesting that 85 percent of right whale deaths between 2010 and 2015 were due to entanglement in fishing gear. Scientists like Moore hope that the widespread use of ropeless equipment will curb these hardships and allow species to recover.

Last month, acoustic technology developed by Jasco Applied Sciences was equipped with crab and lobster traps that were deployed off Breton Harbor and near St. John’s Harbor. The test run was launched through a partnership between Jasco, a Washington-based non-profit marine mammal education organization, and the commercial fishing arm of Miawpukek First Nation.

Fishermen can lower the traps into the water and find them again with an acoustic signal, said Jasco CTO John Moloney. The traps are equipped with inflatable bubbles that fishermen can activate when it’s time to bring them to the surface.

Traditional traps are attached to the buoys with long ropes that float vertically in the water, and passing whales can become entangled in the lines. Without long fishing lines, there are fewer dangers lurking in the water.

Whales also become trapped in so-called “ghost gear” – massive tangles of nets that are untied and left to drift indefinitely in the water.

The ghost equipment is pulled out of the water. (FEFD)

Ropeless traps will have a much higher recovery rate than traditional tackle, according to Moloney. And if the trap is lost, it will not be tied to dangerous ropes, he added.

Jasco’s technology is also being tested in the United States, Moloney said. Some of these trials involved a group called the No Ropes Consortium, of which Moore is a part.

Moloney and Moore said they agree that the cost of ropeless equipment is currently a barrier to its widespread use, but Moloney said Jasco’s technology will make it more affordable. He also said that no-rope traps would last about 10 seasons, while traditional traps often only last one season.

There are also bureaucratic hurdles to ropeless technology, Moloney said: The federal fisheries department supports its development but still has to figure out how to regulate it.

However, he believes the technology is on the right track.

“I believe that in 10 years, when you start talking about fishing with a rope, people will look at you as a weirdo,” Moloney said. “This will definitely replace catching with a rope.”

