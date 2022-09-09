New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New Politics founder Emily Cherniak was never interested in politics.

In fact, the Minnesota native graduated from George Washington University in Washington, DC, without ever setting foot on Capitol Hill before moving to Boston, Massachusetts for a non-government job.

She and her staff of just 17 now find themselves at the center of political campaigns across the country to recruit and win over service-minded candidates who have served their country as members of the military, AmericaCorps or peacekeeping. Corps and want change in local, state or federal government.

In 2009, Cherniak dipped her toes into political campaigns for the first time when her then-boss at City Year, a program within America Corps intended to develop inner-city students into strong leaders and members of their communities, decided to run for the US Senate instead. The late Sen. who died in the summer of that year. Ted Kennedy.

That boss, Alan Qazi, asked Cherniak to be his deputy campaign manager and introduced her to a new world that would eventually lead her to victory in several high-profile congressional races.

Although Qazi’s campaign was not successful, Cherniak learned the difficult task of running for political office without being an established member of the political ecosystem and realized that running a campaign was not a fundamental part of it. In fact it is basic.

She wondered how people run for political office, who runs and for what reasons. In thinking about these things, she came to the data point that the percentage of members of Congress who had served in the military had fallen from more than 75% in the 1970s to less than 20% today.

That understanding underpins her theory that political gridlock, partisanship, and factionalism have increased along with the decline of elected officials who learn a sense of service to the nation during their time in the military and other service organizations.

Because she prides herself on her problem-solving ability, she decided to tap into that statistic and bring more veterans into politics, especially service-minded people who put their country first.

Cherniak founded New Politics in 2013 and saw a market gap where political parties were not reaching people outside the political establishment to engage in public service.

These are people who help newbies do things like hiring a campaign manager who don’t know how to run a campaign and people with no political experience. Essentially they become, according to her, the “ghostbusters” of politics, people everyone knows to call.

Since New Politics’ founding, the group has included Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., among several other former service members. and Rep. It has helped elect several high-profile members of Congress, including Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and is currently assisting over 150 candidates in the 2022 midterm election cycle.

They hope to increase that number to 500 and eventually 1,000 in future election cycles.

Cherniak emphasized that the organization is impartial and unbiased, pointed to its list of bipartisan candidates and said her own approach to politics is that she wants the country to do well.

To achieve that, she wants leaders at all levels of government who understand sacrifice.

Cherniak believes the US could have overcome partisan gridlock and made remarkable progress in the 1950s and ’60s, when the nation passed the Clean Water Act under former President Dwight Eisenhower and a Congress filled with ex-servicemen. Civil Rights Act and funding of the interstate highway system.

Despite her impressive success with New Politics, Cherniak maintains she has no interest in running for public office, but Cherniak says she can leave the political scene better than she found it by building on what she’s already doing by bringing a fresh perspective to politics.