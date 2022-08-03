‘New Phenomenon’: Big Investors Eyeing Canada’s Domestic Market, ReMax President Says

Investment firms have become the biggest new home buyers in the US, a trend that could make homeownership difficult for average families.

The idea of ​​large investors buying single-family homes to rent out is “only in its infancy” in Canada, but it’s worth watching, according to the president of one of the country’s largest real estate firms. Some advocacy groups fear that families cannot compete with billion-dollar money managers.

As interest rates rise and property prices fall across much of North America, investors with big pockets like hedge funds, private equity giants and pension managers are hunting for stable assets to offset inflation and volatility, market watchers say. stock markets.

According to a report published in June Harvard United Center for Housing Researchcompared to less than 20 percent a year earlier.

“Investors have bought a larger share of US homes than ever before,” notes a separate report. real estate agency Redfin.

According to Christopher Alexander, president of ReMax Canada, the trend of money managers buying single-family homes to rent out is “new” to the Canadian market. He thinks the idea could catch on here, as well as south of the border, especially given recent price cuts.

“The cheaper you can buy as an investor, the higher the chance to sell high,” Alexander said in an interview.

“They are well capitalized, they are smart and they have the means to make an impact in the market.”

Analysts say that as it becomes increasingly difficult for middle-class families to buy homes, more capital from large firms is expected to enter the Canadian market, further worsening the supply and affordability of housing for ordinary people. Affordable housing advocates say the lack of hard data on the scale of these investments makes it difficult for policymakers to respond to the emerging trend.

No Canadian data

The scale of current institutional ownership of Canadian housing is unclear, but analysts believe it is much lower than in the US and is generally a minor reason for the country’s rapid rise in home prices over the past decade.

The Government of Canada does not have clear data on the participation of large investors in the domestic housing market. Neither Statistics Canada nor the Canadian Housing Mortgage Corporation (CMHC), the federal agencies that track the sector, can say how many homes are owned by investment firms.

WATCH | Soaring rents are devaluing some Canadians: Soaring rents devalue some Canadians Duration 2:01 Some Canadians are finding their housing increasingly unaffordable as rental prices soar across the country.

“At this time, Statistics Canada does not release information about institutional investors and the types of residential property they own,” a spokesman for the government organization told CBC News by email.

“CMHC does not collect the data you are looking for,” the spokesperson repeated.

Keeping track of purchases by institutional investors is not an easy task, says ReMax’s Alexander, especially since these firms often “do not place all their purchases under the same name or register real estate under companies with different numbers or holding companies.”

“I just don’t know if we’re in the mood for a new phenomenon,” he said.

“A Question of Ignorance”

The topic is politically sensitive. Several other major real estate companies are commenting on investor interest in the Canadian housing market.

The Canadian Real Estate Association, a trade organization representing brokers, declined to comment. So did the large brokerage company Royal LePage. Two other real estate agencies, Century 21 and Keller Williams, did not respond to interview requests.

Christopher Alexander, president of ReMax Canada, said he’s not sure if the government is currently set to track the trend in Canada. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

Getting a clear picture of the scale of institutional investment is the first step in determining how to respond to it, says Jennifer Barrett, senior planner at the Canadian Urban Institute, a non-profit organization in Toronto.

“I think the question of not knowing is an interesting topic in itself to explore,” she said in an interview. “The federal government needs to tackle the financialization of housing.”

Although the extent of institutional investment in Canada’s housing market is unclear, according to Statistics Canada, individuals who own more than one property own 29 percent of homes in British Columbia, 41 percent in Nova Scotia, and 31 percent in Ontario. released in April. These owners can be family landlords owning a couple of rental units, or larger investors registering houses in one name.

Industry denies rising prices

Despite the lack of reliable data, institutional investors have recently made headlines in Canada.

Core Development Group, a Toronto-based real estate company, sparked outrage last year when it announced plans to spend $1 billion to buy single-family homes in mid-sized Canadian cities. The company did not respond to requests for comment on the status of its investment.

WATCH | Average house prices in Canada are starting to fall: Average house prices in Canada start to fall Duration 1:59 As the real estate market begins to cool, some home sellers are getting less than they bargained for. The shift is being felt even in Canada’s most expensive cities.

Blackstone, which calls itself global largest alternative investment companywhich has spent billions on US private homes, opened a real estate office in Toronto in May to expand its $14 billion Canadian real estate holdings.

“We expect to continue to be very active in the Canadian market, especially in areas such as logistics, high-end creative and life sciences offices, studios and multi-family residences,” a company spokesman told CBC News via email.

“We still do not intend to invest in the individual housing market in Canada.”

Blackstone owns approximately 0.02% of single-family homes in the US. according to the companywhich is approximately 80,000 units.

“Given the level of our ownership, we have little or no impact on rental market dynamics,” Blackstone said in a March report. online Q&A session responding to criticism. “Rents are rising because the supply of housing around the world is significantly less than the demand for it.”

US realities

US private equity investors began snapping up single-family homes following the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis and the recession that followed, Barrett of the Canadian Urban Institute said. But this trend has not caught on to the same extent in Canada.

Since then, corporate landlords have purchased approximately 350,000 homes. according to indications heard from the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on June 28, examining issues of affordability and private wealth.

In the US, institutional investors currently own approximately 350,000 homes, according to Congressional evidence, and their share is growing. (Graham Roy/Canadian Press)

According to industry magazine PERE, by 2030 investors will be able to control up to 40% of the rental housing market in the United States.

In addition to fears that wealthy financiers will outcompete ordinary people to buy a home, renters renting from large investors face many problems, according to Madeleine Bankson, a researcher with the US-based advocacy group Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

Poor maintenance, broken air conditioners in the sweltering South, no garbage collection, mold, exorbitant late fees and no one to respond when something breaks are some of the problems tenants of houses owned by large investors have told lawyers about. .

“The model is: increase revenue, decrease expenses,” Bankson said.

Fears of the “Perfect Storm”

Unlike ordinary people who usually need a mortgage to buy a house, equity investors usually buy with cash, which means they are more protected from rising interest rates than individuals. Blackstone, for example, boasts $941 billion US under control.

ReMax’s Christopher Alexander, who closely monitors the Canadian market, fears there could be a “perfect storm” on the horizon after 2024 as population growth continues and supply chain problems hinder new construction plans.

In addition to fears that investment firms could outcompete ordinary people to buy a home, tenants renting from large investors have faced many challenges, according to one housing researcher. (Ewan Mitsui/CBC)

The strength of the US dollar against the Canadian currency also makes Canadian housing more attractive to foreign investors, Alexander said.

“They see that we have a limited supply and there is no real solution to this problem through construction; we can’t keep up and they see a good climate for long-term growth,” he said.

“Investors don’t think about raising their families there; it’s much more to do with math and numbers. If you buy a house to live in, it’s emotional.”