Sports

New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning leaves practice after third fight in three days

New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning’s day ended early Wednesday.

The 23-year-old offensive tackle was ejected from training camp practice after getting into an altercation with a teammate, his third post-whistle altercation in as many days.

“We don’t have time for that,” head coach Dennis Allen said said after practice. “I sent two guys out today and we got our work done. We’ve got to learn how to compete as a team and how to play and how to practice and push ourselves to the limit and not take it yet. That edge.”

Penning got into a fight with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach Pro Football Talk.

Saints: Safety Mathieu rejoined the team after a 1-week absence

Allen confirmed that both were sent to the locker room. The first-year head coach said he’s talked to the entire team about taking it too far and will talk to “those two players sometime between now and the next practice.”

The Saints drafted Penning out of Northern Iowa with the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While Allen previously said he loved Penning’s “job,” he said the rookie “outdid it a little bit today.”

“We’re on our third straight day of practice,” Allen said. “People get a little tired and things get a little stale. It’s not uncommon for things like this to happen in training camp. It’s definitely not what we want to happen. It’s going to be fixed and we’ll move on.”

