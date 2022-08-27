New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New Orleans man had spent 36 years in prison for a 1986 rape he had not committed before being released Thursday.

According to the Innocence Project New Orleans (IPNO), Sullivan Walter, 53, was acquitted Thursday, more than three and a half decades after he was identified as the perpetrator of a 1986 home invasion and rape. ), a nonprofit that helps the wrongfully convicted.

“This is not just about individuals and their choices, but the systems that allow them to happen,” Walter’s attorney, IPNO Legal Director Richard Davis, said in a statement Thursday posted on Facebook.

The nonprofit called Walter’s conviction “the longest known wrongful incarceration of a juvenile in Louisiana history and the 5th in U.S. history.”

The perpetrator of the 1986 rape wore a hat and face covering at the time of the crime, and the victim identified Walter, who was 17 at the time, seven weeks later, according to INPO.

Serological testing in the 1980s did not identify Walter as a suspect in the case, but after a day-long trial, a jury convicted him without knowing the test results. INPO, which brought the case to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division, said Walter’s trial attorney did not obtain serological evidence from witnesses, “and the police officer analyst misrepresented his test results.”

Judge Daryl Derbigny expressed outrage that blood and semen evidence that would have cleared him never made it to the jury.

“To say it was reckless would be an understatement,” Durbini told Walter, according to the Associated Press.

Walter’s case could highlight more wrongful convictions, according to the nonprofit.

A report attached to the request to overturn Walter’s conviction said there were “systematic deficiencies” in serological testing conducted by the New Orleans Police Department and the coroner’s office in the 1980s and early 1990s, leading to potential reviews of every case in Orleans Parish. ABO/Secretary test findings and testimony should have convicted the accused,” INPO said in its Facebook post.

Lawyers said the rape victim has now died. Emily Maw, an attorney from Williams’ office, told the court that officers had reached out to the victim’s son, who was not present, and expressed regret on his mother’s behalf for the wrongful conviction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.