New Orleans city leaders on Thursday approved a measure to restore the use of facial recognition software as a screening tool, despite the technology raising privacy concerns as crime continues to rise in the city.

The City Council passed a resolution by a 4-2 vote to use the controversial software technology, which is used with the Real Time Crime Center, a network of more than 500 cameras throughout the city, WDSU-TV reported.

Speaking in support of the technology, police officials pointed to how the policy could be used with measures to ensure accuracy and regulations to ensure that facial recognition is not used as a possible motive, NOLA.com reported.

In a statement, the New Orleans Police Department thanked the council for passing the ordinance.

New Orleans has one of the highest homicide rates in the world in 2022

“We pledge to the citizens of this city that this technology will be used in a manner consistent with the constitutional policing practices that we have worked so hard to implement as a department,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana urged residents to oppose the use of the technology, calling it “ineffective, expensive and racist.”

Facial recognition technology has been accused of unchecking racial bias and leading to the arrest of many people of color.

On Wednesday, the city said any findings from the technology would be reviewed by those trained in facial recognition, privacy and civil rights issues.

The ban on facial recognition took effect in 2021, but city leaders have pushed for its reinstatement as crime has risen nationwide and affected New Orleans.

As of Thursday, the city had 148 murders, up from 113 in the same period last year. Incidents of stabbings, armed robberies and carjackings have also increased in the city.