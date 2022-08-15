New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Inmates at the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans barricaded themselves in pods and made a list of demands to improve their conditions.

The inmates’ long list of demands from prison officials included, among other things, better food and medicine, more books and another TV to watch Saints games.

Other demands from inmates include changing to an alternative lockdown and requests for washers, dryers and kiosks.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office told Fox News that residents of the high-security pod, 2E, were refusing to enter their cells and obeying authorities’ orders to remove barricades from entrances to their pods.

Hutson’s office said inmates were offered food and water, as well as medication for inmates in need, but were refused.

Hutson’s office said water access to Pod 2E was cut off after inmates placed the mixture near the pod’s entrance. Her office said the inmates blocked the glass windows facing the pod from the control modules where deputies secure the pod.

“Sheriff’s deputies are using best practices to de-escalate the situation. They are negotiating with residents in hopes of resolving this matter without the use of force,” Hutson’s office said. “So far, all offers to resolve the matter have been rejected by protest leaders.”

The Orleans Justice Center drew protests from inmates after reports of multiple stabbings in pods at the facility in recent weeks. At least three of those stabbings occurred in pods where inmates had barricaded themselves.

The sheriff’s office said OJC implemented an alternate lockdown schedule in response to those stabbings. Her office also said requests for washers, dryers and kiosks in the past have resulted from residents breaking those machines into fashion weapons.

Sheriff Susan Hutson said the increase in violence at the center reflects a crime trend in New Orleans. In a statement earlier this month, Hutson said she had ordered increased security measures at the OJC.

“I have directed that every person entering the jail be screened using the newly installed, state-of-the-art body scanner,” Huston said. “Additionally, security rounds have been increased and we have dramatically reduced the number of prison residents who are allowed to leave at any time to help ensure the safety of both staff and residents.”

Hutson’s office said it would release video footage of inmates in 2E allegedly dancing and playing board games, as well as time-stamped still images from the past three days.