US Customs and Border Protection agents found human umbilical cords inside luggage at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Authorities said they made the discovery Aug. 2 while checking a passenger’s luggage on Spirit Airlines Flight 1439 from Honduras, according to a press release from the agency. The passenger was referred for secondary inspection.

The passenger told authorities that the umbilical cord and accompanying medical wristband belonged to a relative and had left the human body parts at the airport for cremation.

A passenger carrying an umbilical cord on the same repeat flight from Honduras to New Orleans on June 28 had a positive pregnancy test in his luggage and told authorities they belonged to a relative.

Mark Choina, acting area port director for New Orleans, said the incidents should serve as a reminder to travelers to make sure they are transporting goods legally.

“With the high number of daily commuters, our officers are guaranteed to encounter some unusual items,” Choina said. “However, it is noteworthy that two umbilical cords, within a month’s time, came from the same country. This seizure highlights the importance of knowing what is in your bag and if you can legally import it, especially if you are transporting it for someone else.”

If travelers have biological materials in their luggage, an import permit is required from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.