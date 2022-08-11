New ‘monument officers’ prepare to defend art in war

Six of the 21 men in the current Army Monument officer class, including Captain Ruerwein and Captain Wagner, new directly appointed officials. Nine other members were already in the Army Reserve when they signed up for training and have either moved to command or are in process; the last six are international cultural property protection officers in their national armed forces.

Captain Wagner has worked in education and community outreach at several cultural institutions, including most recently the United States Naval War College Museum. Years ago, in graduate school, she said she spent time researching World War II materials in the Department of Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives for her dissertation.

“Would I agree to this?” she asked herself.

In an email this week, after a day of training, she admitted that being in uniform still “feels a little out of my body for me.” Creating military habits such as saluting, using courtesy titles, and doffing one’s hat indoors sometimes felt foreign. And Captain Wagner and her colleagues will also eventually have to undergo one of the Army’s diagnostic tests.

But in this group, according to Captain Wagner, she found her “people.”

“If you had asked me five years ago if I would ever serve in the US Army, wear a uniform, sit in the Smithsonian Castle surrounded by soldiers from all over the world and discuss how best to protect cultural heritage in a conflict, I would not believe it. would, she said. “But here we are.

Graeme Bowley contributed reporting.