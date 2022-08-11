New ‘monument officers’ prepare to defend art in war

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia. Army reserve officers worked with great efficiency.
They spent most of the day meticulously documenting and meticulously packing cultural treasures from the Smithsonian Museum in Pineland, a country that could soon be under siege. Their mission – the evacuation of important exhibits from the museum – was carried out successfully.
But then the aloof, dinner-preoccupied security guard accidentally kicked a precious painting leaning against the table.
The room became quiet. Then the head of the museum collection had a skid. The officers had a problem.
“The inability of our forces to protect the artifacts while we were handling them,” Captain Blake Ruhrwein, 40, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts, later said.
Fortunately for the officers, it was all just an exercise in a fictional museum and country. The accident, which seemed at least somewhat deliberate, would help them learn to deal with the crisis and keep their heads on their toes, the instructors later said.
In fact, the interns are 21 cultural professionals with specialized knowledge in everything from African history to spatial computing. Several international cultural protection officers have come here for training and networking. The remaining 15 are part of a group of scholars and art curators who are being turned into military monument protection officers.
Their charge? Working in a military capacity to identify and preserve cultural assets around the world that are threatened by conflict, just like the World War II monument people who brought back millions of artifacts looted by the Nazis.
“Make no mistake,” said Corine Wegener, director Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative, partner of the 10-day training program. These are all soldiers.
At the graduation ceremony on Friday, after years of bureaucratic delay, the members of the class are expected to complete their formal assignment as part of the first new class of modern men and women in a generation.
The ceremony comes after intensive training, which includes courses in first aid and forensic documentation, emergency preparedness and the basics of war zone conservation – how to dry, handle and salvage damaged items.
“I am both tired and full of energy,” said Capt. Jessica Wagner, 34, of St. Louis, Michigan, who not coincidentally specializes in heritage conservation and cultural repatriation.
On Wednesday at Smithsonia, under pressure and ticking clocks, officers developed a detailed cataloging system for registering items. One officer carefully placed Styrofoam inside a ceramic object to soften it, then wrapped it in tissue paper and closed it with a lid. Lacking extra paper, he used a utility knife to form a piece of cardboard that he could wrap around the object.
Across the room, an alarmed fundraiser yelled to another officer who was trying to retrieve the painting, “We can’t tape it up.” this is!”
Once in the field, officers will not directly hunt for missing art, but instead serve as a set of scientific liaisons for military leaders and local authorities. For example, they may advise against launching an airstrike on a specific location, or suggest an attempt to prevent looting in an area where ground fighting has begun.
“The opportunity these new monumental men and women bring is a better understanding of the environment so that commanders can put resources in the right direction,” said Colonel Scott DeJesse, an Army Reserve officer who is co-leading the effort.
“If you want to build stronger partnerships, here’s how you do it,” he added. “Through trust, showing that we care about you.”
The specialists are to be part of the Army’s Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. As reservists, they will not be deployed on a permanent basis, but will be attached to military units as needed. This may entail working in war zones where team members may come under fire. Hence the training.
“It’s worth the risk of putting yourself in danger to preserve cultural heritage,” said Captain Ruerwein, an Air Force veteran who works in education and advocacy at the Naval War College Museum in Newport, Rhode Island. “I believe so strongly in the importance and value of art for everyone.”
The effort is reminiscent of the monument men – 345 people (mostly men, but also a few dozen women) who applied their artistic knowledge abroad from 1943 to 1951. Together they tracked down millions of works of art, books and other valuables stolen by the Germans during the war. . Their stories were recorded and transmitted in the work of Robert M. Edsel and eventually formed the basis of George Clooney’s 2014 film The Monument Men.
In 2019, the Smithsonian Institution and the Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command agreed to join forces to protect cultural property in conflict zones and develop a civil affairs training program for Army Reserve soldiers.
Training was supposed to start in 2020, but the pandemic has played its part in delaying hiring and bureaucracy has slowed the process. During World War II, the Monuments were soldiers who had already enlisted in the military and had the necessary special skills. In this iteration of the program, for the first time, the military directly recruited civilian cultural heritage specialists into its ranks.
According to Ms. Wegener, another new class of specialists could soon follow.
It has been almost 20 years since Ms. Wegener worked as an arts, monuments and archives officer. in Baghdad as part of a very small group. She knew that the military needed more highly trained civil affairs specialists. And fortunately, she said, the officials agreed.
“This is a dream come true for me,” she said. “You don’t have to wait for something bad to happen. Now you have this network that we have created – and that they create for themselves by getting to know each other and training together. We are helping to provide this opportunity in the world.”
Six of the 21 men in the current Army Monument officer class, including Captain Ruerwein and Captain Wagner, new directly appointed officials. Nine other members were already in the Army Reserve when they signed up for training and have either moved to command or are in process; the last six are international cultural property protection officers in their national armed forces.
Captain Wagner has worked in education and community outreach at several cultural institutions, including most recently the United States Naval War College Museum. Years ago, in graduate school, she said she spent time researching World War II materials in the Department of Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives for her dissertation.
“Would I agree to this?” she asked herself.
In an email this week, after a day of training, she admitted that being in uniform still “feels a little out of my body for me.” Creating military habits such as saluting, using courtesy titles, and doffing one’s hat indoors sometimes felt foreign. And Captain Wagner and her colleagues will also eventually have to undergo one of the Army’s diagnostic tests.
But in this group, according to Captain Wagner, she found her “people.”
“If you had asked me five years ago if I would ever serve in the US Army, wear a uniform, sit in the Smithsonian Castle surrounded by soldiers from all over the world and discuss how best to protect cultural heritage in a conflict, I would not believe it. would, she said. “But here we are.
Graeme Bowley contributed reporting.