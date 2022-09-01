New Mexico’s governor pledges $10 million to build a new abortion clinic near the Texas border

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Wednesday Committed $10 million to build a new reproductive health care clinic Near the state border with Texas.

The future clinic will be located in Doña Ana County, northwest of El Paso, Texas, and will offer a “full spectrum of reproductive health care,” including abortion.

“As more states move to restrict and restrict access to reproductive care, New Mexico will not only continue to protect access to abortion, but expand and strengthen reproductive health care throughout the state,” Lujan Grisham. said in a statement. “Today, I reaffirm my resolve to ensure that women and families in New Mexico — and beyond — are supported every step of the way.”

In addition to abortions, the clinic will offer routine preventive care and other pregnancy services.

For subscribers:Roe v. Uncertainty for college women’s coaches, athletic departments after Wade’s change

Previously:Abortion ‘trigger’ bans to take effect in multiple states What do they change?

In a livestream news conference to sign the order, the governor noted that in New Mexico Roe v. The US Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Wade has already seen an influx of people seeking abortions — as abortions have closed in neighboring Texas and other states with “trigger” bans.

In June, Lujan Grisham signed an executive order barring state agencies or their employees from assisting in criminal investigations by other states of providers or patients related to abortion services in New Mexico.

Last year, state lawmakers repealed the defunct 1969 law that outlawed most abortion procedures as a felony, ensuring access to abortion after a June Supreme Court ruling.

Lujan Grisham’s move Wednesday comes just 10 weeks before the Nov. 8 election, when the Democrat faces Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. The GOP candidate advocates limiting legal abortions to 15 weeks or cases of rape, adultery and where the mother’s life is in danger.

“Using taxpayer dollars to enable and fund abortions until the point of birth is simply out of line with New Mexican values ​​is outrageous,” Ronchetti said in a statement after Wednesday’s executive order.

Elections:Roe v. Donations to abortion groups after Wade was overturned. Here’s what it means

The announcement of the Dona Ana clinic was part of an executive order the governor introduced along with several state legislators and the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women.

The governor’s order also directs the state health department to expand reproductive health care access in underserved areas of New Mexico, work toward making abortion medication available at public clinics, and reduce wait times statewide.

Supporters hope the plan brings much-needed resources to historically underserved areas of the state — especially as New Mexico still struggles with inadequate medical facilities and providers for its population, especially in remote and rural areas of the southern region.

What’s everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

“Southern New Mexico has lacked access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care for generations. Directing money to help our southern New Mexico families is critical to patient care,” Kayla Herring, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, said in a statement.

“Our governor is a public health champion who understands that abortion care is health care,” state Rep. Joanne Ferry said. “We want to thank them for allocating money to southern New Mexico, which desperately needs these services.”

Lujan Grisham’s $10 million commitment will come from its executive capital allocation fund. The discretionary funds will come from appropriations during New Mexico’s 2023 legislative session, which opens on January 17. As of Wednesday, the governor said a location or financial agent had not yet been selected for the clinic to handle the funds.

Algernon D’Ammassa is a reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News, part of the USA Today Network.

Contributed by: Associated Press