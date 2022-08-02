New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New Mexico firefighter who died in a helicopter crash last month was laid to rest Monday.

Bernalillo County Fire Lt. Matthew King was one of four first responders killed in the July 16 crash. He had served Bernalillo County for over 11 years.

“His reason for applying was, and I quote, ‘My lifelong goal is to become a firefighter paramedic.’ I would say he accomplished his lifelong goal and then some,” Deputy Chief Zach Lardy said, according to Cote.

King was one of the original six employees selected to help develop the helicopter-based rescue program, which has since responded more than 400 times and helped thousands of New Mexican residents.

“We were afraid of letting Matt down,” Lardy said.

His fellow service members looked up to him as a mentor. According to Division Chief Joshua Ellis, he mentored and trained more than 50 cadets to become firefighters in Bernalillo County.

“I responded to a call from a woman who was having trouble breathing. When we were in her house, Matt grabbed her hand and helped her move to our bed. He never let go. His compassion was just incredible,” Ellis said.

The king leaves behind his wife and children.

“Audrey, I know he loves you more than words can express. Aiden and Kyra, your dad, raved about how proud they were of you both,” Lardy said.

He was presented with the Medal of Honor, the Line of Duty Death Medal and his Ceremonial Ax before saying goodbye to his community.

“Chief One Fire Control. Please provide final dispatch for Lt. Matthew King,” said Fire Chief Greg Perez.

King, 44, died as well as Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, 55, Lt. Fred Beers, 51, and Deputy Michael Levison, 30.

First responders aboard a helicopter helping to fight the East Mesa fire dropped buckets of water on the fire, the sheriff’s department said on Twitter.

All communication with the crew was lost after the helicopter was refueled and en route to return to Albuquerque. The helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico. It is unclear what caused the crash.