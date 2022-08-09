New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Guadalupe man was arrested for driving a pickup truck into floodwaters in Mora, authorities said Tuesday.

New Mexico State Police said John Vasquez, 30, was booked into the San Miguel County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol or drugs and fleeing an accident with knowledge of death or great bodily harm.

Police said officers received a call Sunday about witnesses who saw a pickup truck swept away by floodwaters.

Rescue workers said Vasquez exited the vehicle and received first aid for minor injuries.

The body of 64-year-old Benjamin Torres of Guadalupita was recovered inside the truck and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

When officers questioned Vasquez at his home, police said he admitted to drinking before driving the truck into floodwaters.

It was unclear Tuesday whether Vasquez still has an attorney who can speak on his behalf about the case.