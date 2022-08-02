New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New Mexico’s state forester on Monday lifted fire restrictions imposed in the spring because of extreme wildfire danger, citing relief from summer rains.

Still, state forester Laura McCarthy warned that parts of New Mexico will remain dry and that people should be careful not to use fires and fireworks.

“New Mexicans are living through historic climate change that is becoming our new normal,” she said in a statement.

State restrictions banning campfires, smoking and other open burning were put in place in late April as hot, dry and windy conditions fueled several large fires. They included two planned burns by federal land managers that became the largest wildfires in New Mexico’s recorded history.

New Mexico Unveils Statues of ‘Breaking Bad’ Meth Cook in Opioid Crisis

The huge flames forced the evacuation of thousands of people and destroyed hundreds of homes in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range. Now, surrounding communities are facing deadly flooding as the storm surges through barren mountain ranges inside the burn.

Three people died last week after fast-moving floodwaters washed away a community northwest of Las Vegas.

Residents say that the storm is getting worse day by day.

New Mexico helicopter crash: Sheriff’s office, firefighters believe 4 dead

“I’ve never seen so much water here in my life, and there’s nothing to stop the water. There’s nothing,” Isidro Archuleta, 58, told the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency last week agreed to the governor’s request to include flood impacts for counties affected by wildfires in New Mexico’s disaster declaration.

2 killed in New Mexico train crash involving an SUV

Forest officials said Monday that areas beyond the fire are still experiencing hazardous conditions such as flooding and debris flows, and that crews will continue repairing bridges, repairing fences and other erosion control work as weather permits.