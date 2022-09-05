New measures to protect air passengers come into effect this week, but critics say they are not enough.

New air traveler reimbursement rules come into effect this week, but consumer advocates and airlines have raised concerns about the rules.

Since 2019, federal regulations have required airlines to compensate passengers for delayed or canceled flights when those disruptions occur for reasons that the airlines themselves can control.

Starting September 8, airlines will be required to refund passengers for cancellations and long delays if passengers cannot be rebooked to another available flight within 48 hours, even if those cancellations or delays are not the fault of the airlines themselves.

“This is a big deal. This is a win for passengers,” said Tom Oommen, CEO of Analysis and Outreach at the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), a quasi-judicial tribunal and regulator tasked with enforcing rules and resolving disputes between airlines and customers.

The Air Canada check-in area is empty at Ottawa International Airport during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic on May 16, 2020. The Canadian Transportation Agency says the pandemic has exposed a gap in current regulations to protect air passengers. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Oommen said that a gap in the rules was discovered when Airlines are canceling flights and refusing refunds passengers at the beginning of the pandemic. He said the expanded rules also cover other issues such as weather delays and labor disputes.

But one consumer advocate is less optimistic about the new rules.

Sylvia de Belfeuil, a lawyer for Quebec-based advocacy group Option consommateurs, said the 48-hour window still leaves a gap for passengers who may be traveling for short periods.

For example, she said, if a passenger intends to fly on Friday to attend an event on Saturday, but the flight is cancelled, the airline can rebook the passenger for a flight on Sunday and does not have to refund the ticket.

“If a [the flight] is for a specific event and … you can’t visit it, then the flight becomes useless,” said de Belfeuil.

Oommen said the idea behind the 48-hour period is to give airlines some leeway, given the rules cover flight disruptions outside of their control.

“Our regulatory framework sets out what I would describe as a minimum, in the sense that every airline has to do this,” Oommen said, adding that airlines may have their own rules regarding refunds and rebookings in these circumstances.

Airlines Council says new rules single out airlines

Jeff Morrison, president of the National Airline Board of Canada, said the new rules are unfair as they directly hold airlines liable when delays or cancellations are caused by other entities such as security, customs or the airport itself.

“None of those [entities] will bear any responsibility in the event of a failure,” Morrison said. “These new rules place all responsibility on the airlines.”

Travelers line up at YVR Airport in Richmond, British Columbia on Monday, August 29, 2022. The National Airline Board of Canada says some delays and cancellations are caused by other entities, including customs and airport security. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Morrison said he would like to see higher service standards for security, customs and airports in addition to the new rules.

A spokesman for Transport Minister Omar Algabra’s office told the CBC that airlines have been consulted on the new rules.

“These rules are in place to protect travelers and hold airlines accountable,” the Alghabra office said in a separate statement.

Further improvements needed, lawyer says

Air passenger rights expert Ian Jack said he believes the new rules will only apply in a different pandemic-like situation – when flights are suspended for an extended period of time – or if the airport is closed due to something like a natural disaster or natural disaster. protracted labor dispute.

Jack said he thought the new rules were a slight improvement on the current rules, but that the CTA should take a tougher stance on airlines.

“Now the focus should be on getting the mechanisms of this system to work properly,” said Jack, spokesman for the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), a non-profit travel agency.

The CTA said it is dealing with a growing number of complaints as passengers accuse airlines of unfairly denying them compensation.

The government gave the agency $11 million from the April budget to clear the backlog. Oommen said the CTA has improved its dispute resolution process since 2019.

But until the debt is cleared, Jack said, passengers will still be left without compensation due.

“Delaying justice is a denial of justice,” he said.