New ‘Lord of the Rings’ trailer features Sauron, Orcs and Balrog

(CNN)The Latest trailer For Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” The series offers new glimpses into the terrible evils of Middle-earth, including Sauron himself, orcs, and — my goodness, was that Balrog?!
Here’s the premiere San Diego Comic Con, the new trailer for “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Fire” hints at some new details about a series of events from JRR Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy that took place thousands of years ago. The new series will follow most of the new characters save for a few Familiar faces like GaladrielCharming elven leader and skilled warrior.
The trailer opens with Galadriel mourning over a scorched battlefield. She thought she had fought, “Our joys would be endless,” she says — but she could feel the presence of evil.
“It’s here, Galadriel,” a character warns our heroine. “The moment we panicked.”
That moment, this trailer confirms, is the rise of Sauron, the titular Lord of the Rings. Finally we hear a character utter his cursed name, and we catch a glimpse of the evil being with terrifyingly long, razor-sharp claws that terrorize members of the series’ cast.
But there’s one who can defeat him — and according to the trailer, it’s a boy named Theo. He’s Galadriel’s key to undoing Sauron’s evil (although, as “Lord of the Rings” fans know, he certainly returns).
“Find the boy and you will not find the shadow,” a character tells Galadriel. The trailer will at one point see her arc traveling to Middle Earth to find Theo, who wields a black sword that appears out of thin air.
Dwarves, elves, and other warriors populate the trailer, along with new glimpses of orcs, the scaly, terrifying monsters who ultimately serve as Sauron’s foot soldiers.
And just when you think the trailer is done, you hear the growl of a primitive creature. It could be … Yes! It is a plague, one of the dreaded terrors that “Fellowship of the Rings” readers and viewers will remember as the Maroon took Gandalf with him.
The epic series has been in the works since 2017 and is considered to be the most expensive TV series of all time — accordingly The Hollywood ReporterIts first season cost an estimated $465 million to produce.
The series premieres on September 2, with episodes released weekly.