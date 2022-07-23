New ‘Lord of the Rings’ trailer features Sauron, Orcs and Balrog

(CNN) The Latest trailer For Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” The series offers new glimpses into the terrible evils of Middle-earth, including Sauron himself, orcs, and — my goodness, was that Balrog?!

Here’s the premiere San Diego Comic Con , the new trailer for “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Fire” hints at some new details about a series of events from JRR Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy that took place thousands of years ago. The new series will follow most of the new characters save for a few Familiar faces like Galadriel Charming elven leader and skilled warrior.

The trailer opens with Galadriel mourning over a scorched battlefield. She thought she had fought, “Our joys would be endless,” she says — but she could feel the presence of evil.

“It’s here, Galadriel,” a character warns our heroine. “The moment we panicked.”

That moment, this trailer confirms, is the rise of Sauron, the titular Lord of the Rings. Finally we hear a character utter his cursed name, and we catch a glimpse of the evil being with terrifyingly long, razor-sharp claws that terrorize members of the series’ cast.

