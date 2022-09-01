New lawsuits say Lyft failed to protect its users from physical and sexual abuse.

Enlarge this image Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

San Francisco-based ridesharing company Lyft is facing 17 new lawsuits filed by its users across the country who allege the company failed to protect passengers and drivers from physical and sexual abuse.

Of the lawsuits, 14 were from people who said they were sexually assaulted while using Lyft, and three said they were physically assaulted. At a press conference on the lawsuits, five plaintiffs shared their stories.

Stella Grant, a former Lyft driver from Chicago, described how a drunk passenger attacked her after Grant tried to verify the driver’s identity in August 2020.

“She quickly started abusing me verbally and physically,” Grant said. “She was very cruel to me while I was driving. She cursed and punched me in the head, face and back.”

Cooperation in criminal justice Lawsuits say Lyft isn’t doing enough to protect women from predatory drivers

Grant said she was left bleeding after the attack and had to go to the emergency room. Doctors recommended that she get physical therapy, but she said she couldn’t afford it; after losing her job early in the pandemic, she relied on Lyft to support her family.

Responding to the allegations presented in the lawsuits, a spokesperson for Lyft said the company is “committed to keeping drivers and passengers safe.”

“While security incidents are incredibly rare on our platform, we understand that even one incident is too many. Our goal is to make every Lyft ride as safe as possible, and we will continue to take action and invest in technology, policies and partnerships to do so,” the spokesperson said.

Katherine Rasta, a passenger from Phoenix, said she was sexually assaulted in June 2021. According to her, her driver made unwanted sexual harassment throughout the trip, and as soon as they arrived at their destination, he locked the car doors and raped her.

“Then he told me, ‘This is our little secret. Don’t tell anyone. Remember, I know where you live, and I know where your friends live now. said.

All drivers and passengers said that Lyft did little to nothing to help them after they reported their attacks other than telling them they were sorry for their experience and that they would block the account of the driver or passenger who attacked. them. The two drivers said Lyft offered them several hundred dollars after they reported the attack, but did not respond to them after that.

Lawyers and victims have urged Lyft to make its services safer by installing cameras inside all Lyft vehicles, conducting biometric fingerprint and background checks on drivers, and repealing a policy that allows users to book a Lyft ride for someone else.

Adam Wolf, one of the lawyers representing Lyft’s users, said the company has absolutely no need for passengers or drivers.

“Most of all, Lyft cares about protecting its own profits,” Wolf said.

Lawyers also said that Lyft’s policy of not disclosing user information after an attack without a court order creates a serious obstacle to even the most basic criminal investigations or civil protection orders.

“Lyft is on the side of the perpetrators, not the victims,” Wolf said.

A Lyft spokesperson accused lawyers at the conference of making false and misleading statements about the company’s security policies. The spokesperson noted that more than 99% of rides are made without a safety report, that the company requires annual background checks of drivers, and that it cooperates with all law enforcement investigations when a valid request is made. The spokesman also said that all drivers must complete a public safety training course before driving.

The new lawsuits come three years after 14 women filed a lawsuit against Lyft alleging that after being sexually assaulted or raped by drivers, Lyft took no action even when it was aware of the drivers accused of assault and deliberately ignored reports. victims.

Law Lyft’s first safety report shows over 4,000 reports of sexual harassment

In 2021, Lyft reported that it had received over 4,000 reports of sexual harassment from its users between 2017 and 2019. report also showed that the number of cases of sexual violence is increasing year by year, and includes 360 reports of sexual penetration without consent and 2,300 reports of “touching a sexual part of the body without consent.”

Plaintiffs in these latest lawsuits have said the physical and psychological effects of their attacks are still fresh. Some said they had become distant from loved ones, and some reported post-traumatic stress disorder.

Amy Collins, a Lyft driver from Napa, California, said she was sexually assaulted in March 2020 and described the outcome she wanted from the lawsuit.

“I hope that sharing my story and my injury will force Lyft to take care of the people who use its platform,” Collins said.