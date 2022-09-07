New lawsuit challenges Florida Medicaid’s transgender health care exclusion.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new federal lawsuit has challenged the state of Florida’s efforts to remove sex-verified health care for transgender people from the state’s Medicaid program, calling the rule illegal, discriminatory, and “dangerous government action.”

A coalition of legal groups filed a lawsuit on Wednesday on behalf of four Medicaid recipients in Florida who are either transgender or parents of transgender youth in the Northern District of Florida.

“This exclusion is clear and simple discrimination,” said Carl Charles, senior lawyer at Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ rights organization that litigates and litigates similar issues across the country. “Transgender Medicaid recipients deserve free health care just like any other Medicaid recipient in Florida.”

Health US to protect gays and transgender people from discrimination in health care

One of the lawsuit’s four plaintiffs, a 20-year-old transgender man named Brit Rothstein, received prior approval from Florida’s Medicaid program on August 11 for chest surgery scheduled for December, the complaint says.

The next day, the lawsuit says, Rothstein learned that Florida had decided to withdraw Medicaid’s coverage for the procedure.

Jade LaDue, another plaintiff, said she and her husband began seeking medical attention for her son, who is listed as KF in the lawsuit, after he came out as transgender at age 7.

A KF doctor recommended puberty blockers, a common treatment for transgender youth that helps delay the effects of puberty., which he then received through an implant. The lawsuit alleges that due to LaDue’s limited family income, the costs were covered by the Medicaid program.

Efforts to limit the rights of LGBTQ youth The study found that a third of trans youth are at risk of losing gender-affirming support.

The lawsuit says KF may require monthly vaccinations in the future, which could cost more than $1,000 out of pocket. “It would be super stressful for our family,” LaDue said. “Potentially, if it’s something we can’t afford, we’ll have to consider potentially moving out of state.”

About 5 million Floridians — nearly a quarter of the state’s residents — rely on the state’s taxpayer-funded Medicaid program. More than half of the children in the state are covered by Medicaid, and most adult recipients are either low-income parents or people with disabilities.

For many years, the program covered the cost of gender-affirming medical services for transgender people, including hormone prescriptions and surgeries. Advocacy groups estimate that 9,000 transgender people in Florida are currently using Medicaid for treatment.

In June, the state’s Medicaid regulator, the Florida Health Management Agency, issued a report stating that medical care for gender dysphoria—a medical term for feelings of anxiety caused by a mismatch between gender identity and sex assigned at birth—is “experimental and exploratory” and that research showing mental health benefits is “very low quality and reliant on unreliable methods. The state report was criticized by medical experts..

short wave Prevalence of discrimination against transgender people in healthcare

Then, last month, the agency introduced a new rule prohibiting health care providers from billing Medicaid for such treatment of transgender patients. These procedures are still covered for patients who are not transgender, the lawsuit says. (For example, cisgender children may be given hormone blockers to treat a condition called “precocious puberty,” in which puberty begins too early.)

The complaint states that the sudden termination of Medicaid coverage “will have immediate severe physical, emotional and psychological consequences for transgender Medicaid beneficiaries.” The applicants requested that the rule be introduced on a permanent basis.

Several other states have similar exceptions. Lambda Legal has filed lawsuits in several countries, including Alaska and West Virginia, where a federal judge ruled in August that the state agency Medicaid cannot exclude transgender health care from coverage.