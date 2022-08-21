New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York museums are now required to post notices with exhibits of any artwork stolen during the Nazi era in Europe.

The new state law passed this month is “part of a legislative package to honor and support Holocaust survivors in educational, cultural and economic institutions,” according to a news release.

“During World War II, the Nazis looted some 600,000 paintings from Jews, enriched the Third Reich and destroyed all vestiges of Jewish identity and culture,” according to a release from the state’s Department of Economic Services.

“Today, artefacts stolen by the Nazis can be found hanging in museums around New York, with no recognition of the dark paths they traveled there,” said State Senator Anna M. Quoted by Kaplan. “Because the history of the Holocaust is so important to pass on to the next generation, it is imperative that we are transparent and ensure that everyone who sees Nazi-stolen artwork understands where it came from and its role in history.”

But not everyone appreciates the new state law.

“As a Jew whose property was stolen from my parents and grandparents by the Nazis, I would much prefer that criminal laws be enforced and bail laws reinstated to make it safe for Jews to walk the streets of NYC on this weak virtue signal of Hochul.”, A tweet has been read.

“Last year, an appeals court ruled that the Metropolitan Museum of Art can keep a $100 million Picasso painting that the previous owner’s family says was sold to fund the owner’s escape from Nazi Germany,” NBC News reported.