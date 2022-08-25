New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight marries longtime sweetheart

(CNN) One of these New kids on the block is new in the market.

Jonathan Knight One fifth of the New England-based boy band, he recently got married to his longtime partner Harley Rodriguez in a new interview with “ Entertainment tonight.

Knight initially balked when “ET” host Lauren Zima asked if he and Rodriguez were married when Knight called Rodriguez her husband.

“We might have, we might not,” the “Step By Step” singer said with a laugh, though Zima later pointed out that he was wearing a sparkly wedding ring.

Eventually, the knight confesses to Zima that the two are married. Accordingly, the couple was together since 2008 and got married in 2016 people and even competed together on the 26th season of “The Amazing Race”.

