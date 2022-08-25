New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight marries longtime sweetheart

(CNN)One of these New kids on the block is new in the market.
Jonathan KnightOne fifth of the New England-based boy band, he recently got married to his longtime partner Harley Rodriguez in a new interview with “Entertainment tonight.“
Knight initially balked when “ET” host Lauren Zima asked if he and Rodriguez were married when Knight called Rodriguez her husband.
“We might have, we might not,” the “Step By Step” singer said with a laugh, though Zima later pointed out that he was wearing a sparkly wedding ring.
Eventually, the knight confesses to Zima that the two are married. Accordingly, the couple was together since 2008 and got married in 2016 peopleand even competed together on the 26th season of “The Amazing Race”.
Knight told PEOPLE last year that he considered eloping with Rodriguez after Covid-19 halted their wedding plans.
The pair is based in Massachusetts, where they film the HGTV series “Farmhouse Fixer.” On the series, Knight renovated farmhouse-style homes for clients that included his mother and extended family, he told “ET.”
Knight recently returned from the New Kids on the Block tour with support from contemporaries such as Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.