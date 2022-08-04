New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New Jersey authorities have arrested and charged a couple in connection with the disappearance of a child who had been missing for three years.

Matthew Chiles, 29, is accused of killing the girl — one of his girlfriend’s twin 5-year-old daughters — in 2019 when she was just a toddler.

The Edison, New Jersey, Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) contacted the Edison Police Department on July 26 to conduct a welfare check on the Durham girls, and after speaking with the mother, local law enforcement and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office began. joint investigation.

“As a result of that joint investigation, it was determined that one of the 5-year-old girls was missing,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release.

New Jersey police find bloodied woman in semi truck screaming for help

Investigators later determined that “no family or friends have seen the child since 2019,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Mississippi girl, 13, found in Kentucky; A man was arrested in connection with her disappearance

Officials also believe that Chile “engaged in the conduct of the 2019 death of a missing child and illegally disposed of the child’s remains,” the press release added.

Chile is charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of second-degree desecration of human remains and one count of first-degree murder.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

The girls’ mother, Monique Durham, has been charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree theft, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The pair remains in custody at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing Friday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Perth Amboy Police Department at (732) 442-4400, the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3927.