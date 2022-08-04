New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police are searching for a woman bleeding from her face and screaming for help in a white tractor-trailer around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in Dayton, New Jersey.

A witness told the South Brunswick Township Police Department that the driver pulled the woman back into the cab of the semi-truck as it was traveling southbound on Route 130.

Surveillance video released by police shows the truck stopping briefly on the highway before driving away and exiting Ridge Rd.

Washington, DC, shooting kills 1, 6 shot: Police

The victim is described as a white/Hispanic female in her 20s with long brown hair and a brown flannel shirt. According to police, the suspect is an older balding white male with a white beard and blue shirt.

Click here to get the Fox News app

South Brunswick Police can be reached at (732) 329-4646.