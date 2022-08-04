off
New Jersey police searched a white semi truck with a bloodied woman screaming inside

Police said a witness saw a woman bleeding from her face in a white truck on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m. on Route 130 near Dayton, New Jersey.

Police are searching for a woman bleeding from her face and screaming for help in a white tractor-trailer around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in Dayton, New Jersey.

A witness told the South Brunswick Township Police Department that the driver pulled the woman back into the cab of the semi-truck as it was traveling southbound on Route 130.

A witness saw a bloodied woman inside the white tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon screaming for help, police said.

(South Brunswick Township Police Department)

Surveillance video released by police shows the truck stopping briefly on the highway before driving away and exiting Ridge Rd.

The victim is described as a white/Hispanic female in her 20s with long brown hair and a brown flannel shirt. According to police, the suspect is an older balding white male with a white beard and blue shirt.

Police said the semi-truck was traveling southbound on Route 130 and took the Ridge Rd exit.

(Google Maps)

South Brunswick Police can be reached at (732) 329-4646.

