New Jersey police say several people were injured on the Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Jackson Township Police Department told Fox News Digital that El Toro suffered injuries on the ride and that most of the injuries were minor.

    El Toro wooden roller coaster at Great Adventure Park. (John Grimm/Lightrocket via Getty Images)

    El Toro Wooden Roller Coaster, Great Adventure Park. (John Grimm/Lightrocket via Getty Images)

    El Toro wooden roller coaster at Great Adventure Park. (John Grimm/Lightrocket via Getty Images)

“Several people were taken to local hospitals for injuries and injuries,” the spokesman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

