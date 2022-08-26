New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New Jersey police say several people were injured on the Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Jackson Township Police Department told Fox News Digital that El Toro suffered injuries on the ride and that most of the injuries were minor.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

“Several people were taken to local hospitals for injuries and injuries,” the spokesman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.