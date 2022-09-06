New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Newark, New Jersey mother is fighting her six-year-old daughter’s school district’s mask mandate after she was denied a medical exemption last year and the mask-up rule prevented her from attending the first day of the new school year.

“She would have a terrible skin condition — a rash that would become infected — so, of course, I sought medical attention for that,” Anna da Silva told “Fox & Friends First” Tuesday.

Da Silva said the school denied her daughter’s medical exemption last academic year despite a doctor’s approval. She said she thought keeping her daughter in the classroom would be her best course of action.

The Philadelphia School District mandates masks for the first 10 days of the school year, with pre-K required to wear masks year-round.

“They called me and said ‘masks are required’… and I complied. She was already in school and I didn’t want to take her out in the middle of the school year. I thought she might get hurt…”

As students head back to the classroom to begin another school year, Da Silva said she is awaiting word on her exemption request from her daughter’s school district.

“Today is the first day, and she can’t go, and she won’t go because we haven’t heard from the school if her exemption will be accepted,” she said.

Host Todd Pirro asked Da Silva about the conversation she had with her daughter during the dustup. She said she was working to be as honest and straightforward as possible and vowed to keep fighting.

“I said mom is fighting for you” she added. “I said I’d do whatever I could, so you don’t have to wear it.”

Despite the district’s policy, Instagram images show the school superintendent without a mask while meeting with volunteers at an event last week.

Da Silva called out the hypocrisy, saying that before the image was taken, security guards denied her daughter entry to the school’s meet-and-greet session.

“Can you imagine how that feels?” she asked.

Da Silva said both the principal and the school nurse were called to handle the situation, and the nurse eventually admitted her daughter, as the decision on her medical exemption was uncertain.

According to local news outlet ChalkBeat Newark, school officials said the decision to make masks mandatory was made by the city’s health department, not the school district.