A New Jersey man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for masterminding a scam to sell fraudulent Tom Brady Super Bowl LI championship rings in 2017.

Scott V., 25, of Roseland, New Jersey. Spina Jr. devised and executed a scheme in 2017, starting with defrauding a former New England Patriots player out of his Super Bowl LI championship ring with a bad check for $63,000. . According to court documents, Spina sold the ring to a well-known sports ring broker in Orange County, California.

In addition to the fraudulently obtained ring, Spina also obtained sensitive information on the ex-NFL player, including the means to purchase so-called “family and friend rings” from the original Super Bowl ring company. Friends and family rings are smaller versions of the rings players receive and are only allowed to be purchased by NFL members.

“Spina then called the ring company, fraudulently identifying herself [the former player]and began ordering three family and friend Super Bowl LI rings, each with the name ‘Brady’ engraved on them, misrepresenting them as gifts for quarterback Tom Brady’s child,” according to court documents. “Defendant Spina fraudulently sold the three rings and them at a substantial profit.”

Spina tried to sell the three rings to the same Orange County broker who sold the first Super Bowl ring in his scandal, claiming to the broker that Tom Brady had actually bought them for his nephews. But considering that Tom Brady didn’t have any nephews at the time, the broker became suspicious of Spina and tried to back out of the deal to buy.

Spina sold the three rings to Golden Auctions, a New Jersey-based sports memorabilia dealer, for $100,000, with Gold Auctions labeling the resale “authorized by Tom Brady.” One of the rings sold for more than $300,000. Brady’s representatives contacted Golden Auctions and advised them that the 7-time Super Bowl champion had nothing to do with the three rings and that they should cease and desist from any communication regarding Tom Brady’s rings.

Spina was sentenced by United States District Court Judge David O. Carter, who ordered him to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former Patriots player who sold his Super Bowl LI ring.

Assistant United States Attorney Eric M. Silber of the Central District of California prosecuted Spina. The FBI’s Art Crime Team investigated the matter.

Representatives for Tom Brady could not immediately be reached for comment.