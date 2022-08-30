New Jersey man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

Santa Ana, California. – A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player to buy and sell Super Bowl rings purported to be gifts to Tom Brady’s family was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison.

Scott V., 25, of Roseland; Spina Jr. was sentenced by a judge in Orange County, Southern California.

In 2017, Spina purchased the Patriots’ 2016 Super Bowl championship ring from a Patriots player who had since left the team. Prosecutors said Spina paid the player — identified only as TJ — with at least one bad check and sold the championship rings to an Orange County broker for $63,000.

“When Spina obtained the player’s ring, he also received information that allowed him to purchase Super Bowl rings that were slightly smaller than the player’s rings for family and friends of the former player,” the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Spina then called the company that made the rings and, claiming to be a former player, ordered three rings for family members and friends with “Brady” engraved on them, claiming they were gifts for Brady’s child, prosecutors said.

“At no time were the rings authorized by Tom Brady,” according to the criminal complaint.

Spina agreed to sell the rings for $81,500 to the same Orange County broker who bought the original ring, arguing that Brady had given them to his nephews. According to the US attorney’s office, the broker later tried to back out of the deal because he had come to believe Brady had no nephews.

In November 2017, the same day the buyer tried to back out, Spina sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000 — far more than he paid for them, prosecutors said.

At a February 2018 auction, one of them sold for more than $337,000, officials said.

Spina pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to mail fraud by impersonating a former Patriots player, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, defrauding a broker by falsely telling a broker that Brady had ordered the family rings. Connection with three wire transfers for deposit.

During his sentencing, the judge ordered Spina to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former Patriots player who sold him the real Super Bowl ring.