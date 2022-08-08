New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A New Jersey hospital’s marketing director has been arrested after police said an unlocked room at a New Jersey hospital contained “a large cache of rifles, shotguns and handguns, along with a variety of firearms ammunition.”

Reuven Alonaleoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, was taken into custody Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Secaucus Police Department. A spokeswoman for Hudson Regional Hospital, where he worked, told the Jersey Journal that Alonalayoff is no longer employed there.

Secaucus Police Dennis Miller said in a statement, “Especially the large stockpile of weapons at this location poses a risk to public safety.” “I appreciate the hard work and professionalism of all police personnel involved in this investigation and am thankful that this situation was resolved without harm to anyone.”

Alonaleoff is charged with two counts of possession of an assault firearm and two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine, police said.

The cache was discovered on July 18 after Secaucus police responded to the hospital to investigate a report of a bomb threat.

“During the security sweep at the hospital, [a] Bomb detection dogs gave a positive tip on an unlocked room in an office,” police said. “On entering the cupboard, police found a large cache of rifles, shotguns and handguns, along with firearms ammunition.”

According to Secaucus police, the cash contained 11 handguns of various calibers, 27 rifles and shotguns and a Chris Vector .45 caliber semi-automatic rifle.

“The bomb threat was later confirmed to be a hoax,” the police confirmed.