A New Jersey food bank was forced to close its doors for the first time this week Increasing demand And with grocery prices skyrocketing, they ran out of options.

Frustrated by inflation, Americans are turning to food banks around the US in hopes of feeding themselves and their families. But food banks say they are struggling to provide relief amid a sudden surge in demand and soaring grocery prices.

Alyssa Darrow, director of Angel’s Community Outreach in Piman, New Jersey, told Fox News that this is the first time she’s been forced to temporarily close her food pantry after running out of food.

“In 13 years I’ve never had to close the pantry,” Darrow said Tuesday on “America Reports.” “It’s hard. Everything costs more money. Families who were able to donate had an extra $30, $40 at the end of the month to buy extra groceries to donate to us, now they need money to buy groceries for themselves,” she said. “We have senior citizens who are on fixed incomes and they need to stretch that dollar even further now.”

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, but Foodgrain prices rose by 10.4% , according to the Department of Labor. Darrow said she regularly serves about 150 people per week, but is struggling to keep up with a 40% increase in demand.

“I’ve had to turn a lot of people away, and it’s hard. It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “You have to tell a veteran or a senior citizen that I can’t help you this month because we don’t have food.”

As a last resort for many, Darrow said she’s “terrified” about it The future of the economy And whether she will be able to continue to provide for the needy in her community.

“I’m afraid it’s going to get worse,” she said. “The money that we have as a non-profit to buy food, if it’s not donated… we have two thousand dollars, it doesn’t buy what they were using. I’m going to feed as many families or as many people as I can. Can’t. The cost is just astronomical now.”

Darrow said local people can help by making a monetary donation at www.angelsoutreach.org or by dropping off groceries at the food pantry.

“If you don’t live nearby,” she told viewers, “donate to your local pantry because everyone is hurting.”