Shocking video shows the moment a New Jersey councilwoman allegedly plowed down a bicyclist speeding down an intersection in what appeared to be a hit-and-run accident.

Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGese is accused of failing to slow down or stop her car after she struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Forest Street and Martin Luther King Drive last week.

Traffic camera video released by city officials Tuesday afternoon shows a black SUV driven by Deegees striking a man on a bicycle in the middle of the intersection on July 19.

The man, wearing a helmet, backpack, yellow shirt and jean shorts, flipped and slid through the windshield and then onto the sidewalk after the impact. In the video, he is seen slowly getting up, his damaged bike lying on the opposite side of the road.

The bicyclist, identified as 29-year-old Andrew Black, told police he had a green light and the right of way, NJ.com reported, citing the crash report. In an interview with HudPost.com, Black reiterated that he had the right of way and said he was deeply scarred and anxious about crossing the road after the incident.

WNBC reports that officials later said Black was at fault and did not have a green light, but that DeGese still faces growing calls to resign because she has yet to leave the crash scene.

“[That] “That someone with a reputation would fall to the point where they’re going to ignore the law that they’re calling for and they’re trying to clean up our streets or whatever they’re saying, they can’t even do it themselves — that really upsets me,” Black told HUDPost on Tuesday. .

Despite facing criticism, a DGS spokeswoman told news outlets on Friday that the councilwoman would not resign.

“Councilwoman DeGise was overwhelmingly elected just months ago and has no intention of walking away from her commitment to serving the people of Jersey City. She will not resign and plans to serve her full term and continue in public service,” said DeGise spokesman Phil Swibinski. said in a statement obtained by Patch.com.

“Amy recognizes the calls for additional information and transparency,” Swibinski said. “She would like to address the situation more broadly, but there is a legal process that must go through first and she will not be making any additional public comment at this time.”

The statement added, “As she has said before, she is thankful no one was seriously injured and fully intends to speak more once the legal process is complete. She will continue to work hard to serve the people who elected her. Since her inauguration in January She is.”

In an interview with NJ Spotlight News on Monday, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop criticized DG’s decision to leave the crash scene, describing it as a “colossal mistake.”

Fulop added, however, that Digis took some responsibility for the incident.

The at-large councilwoman claimed that she hit her head during the accident and went to the police station hours later to report the incident after leaving the scene.

Fox News Digital reached out to Amy DeGis and her assistants for additional comment on Thursday but did not hear back by Sunday.