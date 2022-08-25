New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A bar in a New Jersey beach town allows guests to bring their pet dogs for happy hour.

Wonder Bar is a bar and music venue in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where people can bring their furry friends several times a week for a fenced-in, outdoor happy hour – known as “yappy hour”.

For a $10 entry fee, dogs can be let off their leashes to run in the sand and play in the sprinkler and plastic pools while their owners enjoy drinks at the outdoor bar, Reuters reported.

Dogs shed tears of joy when reunited with their owners: new study

According to the outlet, that entry fee goes to supporting animal welfare groups.

According to the bar’s website, dogs of all sizes can enjoy Yappy Hour on Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 pm and Thursdays and Fridays from 3-6 pm On Mondays, Wonder Bar only allows small dogs during Yappy Hour from 3-6 pm. .

Army soldier aims to rescue desperate dog stranded on overseas base: ‘He deserves to come home’

All dogs must be spayed or neutered and proof of a current rabies vaccine, the website says.

While “doggy bouncers” make sure dogs don’t get too aggressive, Wonder Bar also expects owners to “know and clean up after their dogs,” according to Reuters, according to the bar’s website.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Yappy Hour is when Wonder Bar plays host to our furry friends,” says the Wonder Bar website. “With plenty of fenced-in outdoor space, dogs can meet new friends, get some exercise or cool off in a water bowl while their humans do some socializing on their own.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter