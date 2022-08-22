New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 2-year-old boy was struck and seriously injured by a train at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at Land of Make Believe in Hope Township in northern New Jersey, Sgt. Philip Currie of the New Jersey State Police said.

The boy was airlifted to hospital and is in critical condition. The child was not well till Sunday. The Land of Make Believe could not be reached for comment.

Curry said New Jersey 101.5 As of Sunday afternoon he had no update on the boy’s condition or any new information about the circumstances of the accident, which remains under investigation.

Land of Make Believe, a 30-acre water and amusement park with rides, games and other activities, was built in 1954 on a former dairy farm in Warren County. The park’s website calls the train a “family favorite.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.