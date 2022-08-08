New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New Jersey man who admitted to fabricating a story about a homeless veteran using his only leftover cash to buy gas for his stranded ex-girlfriend as part of a $400,000 GoFundMe scheme to solicit donations online was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison.

Mark D’Amico, 43, of Florence, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in December 2019 and admitted in late 2017 to making up a good story about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving the last $20 to help D’Amico’s then-girlfriend, Caitlin McClure. when her car ran out of gas on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

The government prosecutor said at this time that these three had planned to meet earlier and earn money.

The story was quickly picked up by newspapers across the country, and they conducted newspaper and television interviews and asked for donations to help Bobbitt, through a GoFundMe campaign they called “Paying It Forward”.

The campaign raised more than $400,000 from nearly 14,000 donors in one month and was the largest fraud ever committed by a crowdfunding platform at the time, according to the Burlington County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office.

According to the plea agreement, Hon. Christopher J. of the Superior Court at Mount Holly. Garanger sentenced D’Amico to five years on a charge of second-degree misappropriation of entrusted property.

D’Amico also pleaded guilty to separate federal charges and is currently in federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. His state sentence will run concurrently and he will serve the remainder of his state term when he completes his 27-month federal sentence, the prosecutor’s office said.

Along with a stage photo of McClure posing with her supposed hero, the GoFundMe campaign lists a $10,000 goal to pay Bobbitt for an apartment, a reliable vehicle and six months of living expenses, among other things. But the funds coming in exceeded their expectations, and authorities opened an investigation after Bobbitt sued the couple in civil court, alleging that he received $75,000 of the funds raised on his behalf.

By March 2018, authorities determined that most of the nearly $400,000 McClure and D’Amico squandered was spent on casino gambling and personal items such as a BMW, a New Year’s trip to Las Vegas, a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon. and Louis Vuitton handbags.

“People wanted to believe it was true,” Burlington County Prosecutor Lachia Bradshaw said in a statement Friday. “But it was all a lie, and it was illegal. Our office is happy to bring justice to more than 14,000 kind people who thought they were helping someone who was living in desperate circumstances.”

D’Amico and McClure have been ordered to repay GoFundMe in full.

McClure and Bobbitt also pleaded guilty to state and federal charges. Bobbitt remains in a state drug court program as part of his plea agreement and awaits federal sentencing.

Last month, McClure was sentenced to a year and a day in prison on the federal charges and is awaiting sentencing on the state charges, where she is expected to receive additional time.

McClure admitted that she passed on the false narrative about Bobbitt at D’Amico’s direction and pleaded guilty to second-degree theft by deception in April 2019 in exchange for four years in state prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 9 in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.