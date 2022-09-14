New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse appears to have handed the Republican US Senate primary to retired Army General Dan Bolduc, who is set to face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the November midterm elections.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race, but as of 3:31 a.m. ET, Bolduc was leading with 37% of the vote to Morse’s 36%, with 85% of the votes counted.

Bolduc led a crowded field of candidates and now looks set to head into a key general election matchup in a key battleground state among the few across the country that could decide whether the GOP will win back the chamber majority.

Republicans have increasingly targeted Hasan, who is vulnerable to her low poll numbers.

“It’s been a long night & we’ve come up short,” Morse wrote on social media. “I want to thank my supporters for all the blood, sweat and tears that have poured into this team effort. I just called and wished @GenDonBolduc the best. Focus on defeating Maggie Hassan this fall.”

New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware all held nominating contests Tuesday, with just eight weeks until the 2022 primary season midterms, as Democrats hope to hold on to their razor-thin majorities in the Senate and House. representatives.

In addition, New Hampshire hosted the final in a series of high-profile and competitive Republican Senate primaries, pitting conservative candidates backed by mainstream Republicans over the past six months against extremist contenders often aligned with former President Trump. A legion of MAGA loyalists.

Bolduc, who served 10 tours of duty in the war in Afghanistan, is running as a public figure and outsider as he makes his second straight run for the GOP Senate nomination in New Hampshire. His 2020 bid failed because Trump endorsed Bolduc’s opponent. After keeping Trump at arm’s length in his first Senate campaign, Bolduc embraced the former president’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.” Bolduc is part of a group of retired generals who signed a letter questioning the legitimacy of the election due to what they charge is “egregious fraud”.

The former president was unusually neutral in New Hampshire’s Senate primary.

Bolduc has given New Hampshire conservatives plenty of red meat, with concerns from some Republicans in the state and nationally that a primary victory for the retired general, who has struggled to raise funds, could give Hasan a chance to win re-election.

Two weeks ago, a newly formed super PAC called White Mountain PAC, with loose links to the political orbit of longtime Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, spent about $4 million to run TV commercials blasting Bolduc for his “crazy ideas” in New Hampshire.

“I’ve taken arrows from my fellow Republican candidates and I’m standing strong,” Bolduc told supporters at a town hall in Laconia, where he was born and raised, on Saturday. “When God made bolducks, he made oak trees, not willow trees. We don’t bend to the wind. We stand firm.”

“The reason they’re afraid of me is because they can’t control me…. I’m afraid of them,” Bolduc said when asked by Fox News about the big bucks outside GOP groups are spending to target him.

Bolduc also clashed verbally with GOP Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who is popular with Granite State Republicans.

Bolduc claimed last year that Sununu was a “Communist Chinese sympathizer” and that the Sununu family’s business “supported terrorism.” Although Bolduc has walked back those attacks on the popular governor, he continues to criticize Sununu’s policies during the coronavirus pandemic as “executive overreach.”

A few weeks ago, Sununu said on a popular statewide talk-radio program that Bolduc’s “not a serious candidate, he really isn’t, and if he’s the GOP nominee, I have no doubt we’ll have a hard time… He’s a conspiracy theorist-type candidate.”

However, Sununu toned down his criticism of Bolduc last week.

McConnell and other Senate GOP leaders tried for a year to recruit Sununu to run against Hassan, but the governor announced last November that he would seek re-election. On Thursday, he endorsed Morse, who public opinion polls indicated was second only to Bolduc.

National Democrats once again intervened in a high-profile Republican primary as they targeted Morse TV with a massive seven-figure ad buy from Senate Majority PAC, the top super PAC supporting Senate Democrats aligned with Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The GOP Senate primary field includes cryptocurrency entrepreneur Bruce Fenton; businessman, economist and author Vikram Mansharamani; and former Londonderry, New Hampshire, town manager Kevin Smith, a former state representative who also served as board chair of the Peace Development Authority.

Hasan, who was an outlier in the Democratic primary, was targeted for the eventual GOP nominee after Tuesday morning’s vote.

“Even though I have a record of bipartisan results for the Granite State, my opponents are out of touch with the Granite State and are too extreme for the Granite State,” the senator charged as she took questions from reporters.