New Hampshire State Police have arrested a man accused of driving a sports car 161 mph on the highway.

The alleged incident happened Sunday on Interstate-93 near Ashland, where the posted speed limit is 70 mph.

State police said one of its troopers was “able to clock the vehicle on radar at 161 MPH,” but was “unable to pursue the orange sports car” due to its high speed.

“Minutes after the orange sports car passed Trooper Sean Slaney, Troop F dispatch began receiving reports of several sports cars, including the orange car, being driven erratically at a high rate of speed, causing a near-crash,” it added.

A 2021 Chevrolet Corvette was eventually tracked north of Ashland for about half an hour after getting stuck in traffic.

The driver, identified by police as Alejandro Zapata-Rebelo of Danbury, Connecticut, was charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of failure to obey an officer.

The 30-year-old was also hit with a reckless driving charge by the Woodstock Police Department.

Zapata-Rebello is expected to appear in court in late September.