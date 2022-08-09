New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A jury trial for a truck driver charged with killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire began Tuesday, with closing statements raising questions about who was more “all over the place”: the trucker swerving on the road or witnesses. mutually exclusive.

Volodymyr Zhukovsky, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, faces charges of reckless homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019 crash that killed seven members of the Marine Motorcycle Club.

Massachusetts truck driver who killed 7 motorcyclists in crash appears in New Hampshire trial

Prosecutors argued that Zukowski, who had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine that day, was repeatedly tossing and turning before the crash. But a judge dismissed eight counts based on whether he was impaired, and his lawyers blamed the main biker, Albert “Woody” Mazza, who was among those killed.

“He was drunk, he wasn’t looking where he was going, he lost control of his motorcycle and slid in front of Vlad Zhukovsky’s truck. Al Mazza caused this accident. Vlad Zhukovsky is not guilty,” defense attorney Jay Duguay said in closing statements. .

“There is no doubt that this accident is a tragedy,” said Duguay. “But we’re not here to decide whether it’s a tragedy or not.”

Duguay accused prosecutors that their own accident reconstruction unit ignored their theory that Zhukovsky had crossed into the oncoming lane. An expert hired by the defense, meanwhile, testified that the crash occurred in the center line of the road and could have occurred even if the truck was in the center of its lane because Mazza’s motorcycle was headed in that direction.

“From the beginning of this trial, the state has made up their mind about what happened, the evidence is damning,” said Duguay, who also highlighted inconsistencies between witness accounts or when witnesses contradicted themselves.

Drugged truck driver kills 7 bikers in New Hampshire crash, report says

“Those witnesses are all over the place about what they remember and what they claim to have seen,” he said.

Specifically, Duguay suggested Jarheads Motorcycle Club members “shade” their accounts to protect Mazza and the club. Prosecutor Scott Chase acknowledged some inconsistencies but urged jurors to keep the circumstances in mind.

“People are covering the dead, trying to save the living, comforting the dying. This is not story time,” he said. “Three years later they are talking about the most unimaginable chaos, trauma, death and carnage here. They are talking about hell in public.”

Witnesses were consistent, he argued, in describing the truck weaving back and forth before the crash. That behavior continued “until he was killing people,” Chase said.

“That’s what stopped him. Not that he made some responsible decision to start paying attention or doing the right thing,” he said. “The only thing that stopped him was after he tore through a crowd of motorcycles.”

Chase called the attempt to blame Mazza a “fictitious story” and a “useless distraction,” but Zhukovsky, who did not testify at trial, told investigators, “Obviously, I caused the crash,” he reminded jurors.

“He was clear from the beginning that he caused this crash,” Chase said. “He said so because that’s what happened.”

The deceased motorcyclists were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and ranged in age from 42 to 62. They were part of a larger group that left a motel along US Route 2 in Randolph.

New Hampshire crash that killed 7 was caused by drunken biker, not truck driver, defense lawyer claims

Killed were Mazza of Lee, New Hampshire; Edward and Jo-Ann Core, a couple from Lakeville, Massachusetts; Michael Ferrazzi, Contoocook, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, of Concord, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, Riverside, Rhode Island; and Aaron Perry, Farmington, New Hampshire.