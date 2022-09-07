New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A pair of New Hampshire hikers were fined for reckless conduct after they went on an “exploration” and became stranded on a cliff without a safe route, authorities said Tuesday.

Jason Feierstein, 22, of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Dylan Staley, 25, of Windsor, New Hampshire, were each fined $248 after pleading guilty to reckless conduct charges on Aug. 9, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game Law Enforcement.

“When people needlessly put themselves in dangerous situations or are ill-prepared and put rescuers in harm’s way, they need to be held accountable,” said Lt. James Kneeland.

The allegations stem from a rescue mission on June 11 when a hiker was “stuck” on a mountainside in Franconia Notch State Park in “extremely dangerous condition” at 2:15 a.m. after calling 911 for help. Agency said.

The hikers left the trail and began climbing the steep ledges, telling dispatchers they were “exploring,” according to the agency.

Rescuers said the hiker was also unfamiliar with the area, had left the trail and had no ropes, harnesses, climbing equipment or proper footwear for such steep and dangerous terrain.

According to the agency, one hiker lay down on a ledge on Hound’s Hump near Eagle to avoid falling off the cliff while his friend continued climbing. A friend also called for help as he could not find a way up the hill.

Rescuers found the friend, but he was unable to lead them back to the hiker who was stuck on the ledge, the agency said.

Professional rock-climbing guides on the rescue team were unable to reach the lone hiker from the bottom of the cliffs and had to climb dangerous terrain to a point above his position before descending to a ledge where he was believed to be stuck.

Five hours later, rescuers found the hiker with the help of a drone. The hiker and his rescuers had to manage a challenging climb back to the Greenleaf Trail.

The rescue operation lasted for nearly seven hours and ended just before 9:40 pm

The agency said the hikers’ “reckless actions exposed the rescuers to serious physical injuries.”