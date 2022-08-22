New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A hiker has died in New Hampshire after attempting to rappel down a mountain over the weekend.

The man, who has not been identified, climbed Canon Mountain in a tram with two others on Saturday and the group planned to walk around the summit before returning on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

However, they changed their minds at the top and decided to go down instead, according to officials.

But they weren’t following a hiking trail, and when they reached an area that was rocky, wet and steep, one of the hikers slipped, officials said.

That climber fell off the edge and was found dead by first responders at the bottom of the falls, officials said.

He was later taken to a funeral home in Littleton.

Located in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Cannon Mountain is 4,080 feet high.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.